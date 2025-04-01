Attorney General Ford Issues Consumer Warning Regarding 23andMe Data, Urges Users to Destroy Shared Genetic Samples

Carson City, NV — Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued an alert to Nevadans who have shared their genetic information with the company 23andMe to consider deleting their information for privacy purposes. 23andMe has recently filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy with the stated goal of finding a buyer, raising concerns among many users about the privacy of their shared genetic data.

“I urge Nevadans to access their accounts on 23andMe’s website and consider deleting their shared genetic data in order to ensure their privacy,” said AG Ford. “23andMe has indicated they will continue to honor such actions, and users should make use of this option as soon as possible.”

23andMe has continued to allow customers to destroy their DNA samples after its declaration of bankruptcy. Selecting the option to destroy the data also stops any data from being used in research. The OAG encourages Nevadans who have concerns about the future use of their data delete their data and account as soon as possible.

To request 23andMe destroy your DNA sample:

Go to “Settings” and then “Preferences;”

Withdraw any consent you have given for your sample to be stored or used for research; and

Under “Research and Product Consents,” you can also revoke consent for future research participation.

To delete your 23andMe account:

Go to “Settings” and then “23andMe Data;”

Click “View;”

Select “Delete Data;”

Click “Permanently Delete Data;” and

Follow the prompts

The Office of the Attorney General will be monitoring how consumer data is handled throughout the bankruptcy process in order to determine if legal intervention will be necessary.

