Treasury Proactively Returning $11 Million In Unclaimed Funds To Oregonians

Oregon State Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner announced today Treasury will be proactively returning approximately $11 million in unclaimed property this month to individuals as part of the agency’s 2025 'Checks Without Claims' initiative.

Treasurer Steiner shared, “It's a joy to reunite thousands of Oregonians with their forgotten funds, with no action required on their part! Beyond keeping unclaimed funds secure, we're committed to returning them and empowering Oregonians to thrive financially."

Through 'Checks Without Claims', Treasury will proactively disburse payments to verified owners of unclaimed property reported to the state's Unclaimed Property Program in 2023. Payments, via check, will be mailed to individuals this month and accompanied by an additional confirmation letter from the Treasurer.

Last year, Treasury's Unclaimed Property Program conducted “Checks Without Claims” and reconnected more than 18,000 individuals – from Oregon and 47 other states – with their unclaimed funds totaling nearly $10 million.

With over $1 billion in unclaimed funds currently held by the state, “Checks Without Claims” is one of many efforts executed by Treasury to reconnect more Oregonians with their unclaimed money and property. Payments distributed through “Checks Without Claims” represent unclaimed property reported by various businesses and organizations that were unable to return funds to the rightful owner. Common examples of unclaimed property include uncashed checks, forgotten bank accounts, tax refunds, credit balances, investment accounts, payroll checks, refunds, and more.

Nearly one in seven people in the United States has unclaimed property. Typically, individuals need to file a claim with Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program and complete the verification process to receive the funds they are owed. Treasury conducts “Checks Without Claims” to proactively verify some owners of unclaimed assets and facilitate payments directly to them. Checks distributed will vary in amount between $50 and $10,000.

Searching for unclaimed funds is free and easy. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit Treasury’s unclaimed property website at unclaimed.oregon.gov. Questions about unclaimed funds or “Checks without Claims” can be directed to Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program via email claims@ost.state.or.us or phone at 503-378-4000.

