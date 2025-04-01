Find scholarships for Veterans at Scholarship America

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

Scholarship America is the nation’s leading administrator of private scholarships, awarding $5.7 billion to more than 3 million students since 1958. The organization administers a wide range of scholarships—and emergency grants—for students attending vocational school, two-year colleges, and four-year colleges and universities. These funds help close funding gaps and reduce the amount of debt students need to take on to complete their education.

Scholarship America proudly administers several programs specifically for Veterans. These scholarships allow the organization to support those who have volunteered to defend our country as they transition into the civilian workforce.

The Wells Fargo Veterans Scholarship Program

The Wells Fargo Veterans Scholarship Program awards $5,000 to honorably discharged Veterans, as well as spouses and widowed spouses of disabled Veterans, pursuing full-time graduate or undergraduate study. Apply by April 10, 2025. Wells Fargo also offers emergency grants to Veteran students facing short-term financial need.

The DLA Piper BRAVO (Building Relationships to Advance Veterans’ Opportunities) Scholarship

The DLA Piper BRAVO Scholarship supports honorably discharged Veterans enrolling in an ABA-accredited law school with $6,000 in funding. Applications will open in fall 2025; click the Notify Me button to be alerted when the application opens.

Scholarship America is dedicated to eliminating financial barriers to educational success so that any student can pursue their dream. If you’re a Veteran working toward a degree, there are scholarships to be found through Scholarship America.