Leading the fight against Veteran food insecurity

America’s military-connected community is facing a food insecurity crisis. Despite their service and sacrifices, far too many Veterans and active duty service members struggle to put food on the table. According to the RAND Corporation, 25.8% of active duty service members experienced food insecurity in 2018, alarmingly higher than their civilian counterparts (9%). As inflation rises with no end in sight, so too does this crisis.

That is where Soldiers’ Angels steps in. In 2024, the organization supported over 49,000 food-insecure military and Veteran families with 1.4 million pounds of food, making Soldiers’ Angels the largest provider of food exclusively to Veterans in the country.

Unfortunately, this is only scratching the surface. That’s why in 2025, Soldiers’ Angels is aiming to expand food assistance by 50%.

Soldiers’ Angels food assistance programs include:

Military and Veteran Food Distributions (MVFDs): Operating in seven cities nationwide, these monthly events provide 150-300 Veteran and military families with, on average, 75 pounds of groceries. Food pantries: Beginning in Detroit with continued support from the Detroit Pistons, these resources are available to the military-connected community daily. Soldiers’ Angels is in the process of expanding food pantries to other sites across the country. Boxed lunches: Soldiers’ Angels provides non-perishable boxed lunches to low-income Veterans in VA medical facilities. Canteen gift cards: Provide Veterans in VA medical facilities across the country with gift cards for use at facility canteens for nutritious meals, removing an additional layer of stress to their visits.

These initiatives are built to support the growing needs of the military-connected community.

Launched in February 2025, the monthly Cincinnati Military and Veteran Food Distribution now supports 150 Veteran and military families each month. Cincinnati joins Atlanta, Charleston, Dallas, Denver, Orlando and San Antonio in the MVFD line-up.

Soldiers’ Angels has taken over the monthly events in Cincinnati from the VA medical center, which had previously hosted the event since 2022. The organization aims to enhance the quality of food provided at the Cincinnati event, improve the distribution infrastructure and raise awareness about food insecurity within the military-connected community.

The Cincinnati initiative will have a profound impact on a region where food insecurity affects many military-connected families. This program is not just a relief effort—it’s a beacon of hope, providing tangible support and recognizing the dignity of those who have served.

MVFD expansion will continue into Washington, D.C., slated to open in summer 2025, offering support to Veterans in one of the most densely populated military-connected regions in the United States.

Outside of new MVFD locations, Soldiers’ Angels is expanding in other key markets:

The Detroit Food Pantry, funded by the Detroit Pistons, has undergone renovations to create a more effective and welcoming environment while continuing its essential services.

Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the process of opening a food pantry with Soldiers’ Angels.

The San Antonio MVFD, which already supports hundreds of families monthly, is set to increase its reach from 250 to 300 families per month in 2025. This represents an additional 45,000 pounds of food distributed annually.

Through a partnership with Kroger Racing, Soldiers’ Angels is hosting nine additional pop-up MVFDs in Daytona Beach, Fort Worth, Charlotte and more.

The legacy, reach and impact of Soldiers’ Angels define a leader in the fight against Veteran food insecurity. The organization’s innovative approach feeds Veterans and creates a sense of belonging and community.

But every initiative has its limits. Every new MVFD site, every additional family served and every expanded program requires assistance to make it possible. Philanthropic partners, foundations, grants and volunteers are essential to supporting Soldiers’ Angels’ mission at scale.

Learn how to volunteer, partner or get more details about Soldiers’ Angels food assistance programs.