Preventing suicide among women Veterans

You may not know the following facts, but it’s true that the suicide rate among women Veterans decreased between 2021 and 2022, and that it’s because VA suicide prevention programs are playing a part.

After climbing over the last two decades, the suicide rate among women Veterans decreased from 2021 to 2022, according to data from the 2024 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report.

The age-adjusted suicide rate (which gives us a more accurate way to compare Veteran and general U.S. population data) among women Veterans decreased by 24.1% between 2021 and 2022 (the latest year for which data is available). This decline tells us VA programs may be effectively reaching this group.

Women Veterans: The latest data

The report reveals other notable improvements from 2021 to 2022, including:

12% decrease in the use of firearms in women Veteran suicide deaths.

30% decrease in firearm and suffocation suicide rates among women Veterans.

29.6% decrease in the age-adjusted suicide rate among women Veterans receiving care from the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

Though we’re encouraged by these numbers, we will keep working to enhance our meaningful programs and resources for women Veterans.

VA efforts to support women Veterans

In addition to being the fastest-growing population in the Veteran community, women are the fastest-growing group of Veterans who use VA services. We continue to expand services so that women can receive trauma-sensitive, tailored care, particularly for those at increased risk for suicide.

Here are resources currently available:

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7, confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

You can get more information about the Veterans Crisis Line and can access VA’s suicide prevention resources.

A call to action

Suicide is preventable.

Everyone plays a role in suicide prevention.

There is hope for people who have thoughts of suicide.

Experience tells us that when Veterans have access to the right support before a crisis happens, lives can be saved.

A commitment to women Veterans

As the women Veteran population has grown, it’s become a bigger focus for VA. We continue to create support systems and outreach programs to reduce suicides among women Veterans and improve their overall quality of life.

Through these efforts, VA is working to empower women Veterans to seek help and receive the care they’ve earned.

Learn how you can help prevent suicide at the Office of Suicide Prevention.