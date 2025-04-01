Deafblind people in B.C. will continue to receive vital intervener services thanks to more than $654,000 in additional funding to support the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) Deafblind Community Services and the Wavefront Centre for Communication Accessibility.

Deafblind people require support to mitigate communication barriers resulting from dual loss of sight and hearing. Interveners provide specialized communication supports to people who are deafblind, making it easier for them to navigate day-to-day activities, such as grocery shopping, banking and attending appointments. Interveners support individuals who are deafblind using a variety of communication methods, including American Sign Language (both visual and tactile), two-hand manual, voiceover, print-on-palm and large-print notes.

This funding builds on more than $1.1 million provided to CNIB since 2022 to support a pilot initiative for intervener services. The new investment will extend intervener services for another year and will support more deafblind adults by funding the Wavefront Centre in addition to CNIB Deafblind Community Services.

Learn More:

For information about the Canadian National Institute for the Blind in B.C., visit: https://www.cnib.ca/en?region=bc

For information about the WaveFront Centre for Communication Accessibility, visit: https://www.wavefrontcentre.ca/

For information about the Accessible British Columbia Act and its implementation, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/about-the-bc-government/accessibility/legislation