APRIL IS ADRENAL AWARENESS MONTH: 1st ANNUAL CONN’S SYNDROME AWARENESS DAY - ANY LAB TEST NOW JOINS INITIATIVE

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- April marks Adrenal Awareness Month, a national effort to shine a light on the critical role of adrenal health in overall well-being. This year, we are proud to launch the first annual Conn’s Syndrome Awareness Day on Monday, April 14, 2025—a dedicated day to raise awareness about one of the most commonly missed causes of high blood pressure.Conn’s syndrome, also known as Primary Hyperaldosteronism, is a condition in which an adrenal tumor produces excess aldosterone, a hormone that causes the body to retain salt and lose potassium—leading to high blood pressure, fatigue, muscle weakness, and other debilitating symptoms. Despite its prevalence, Conn’s syndrome remains underdiagnosed.“I estimate that nearly 1 in 10 people with high blood pressure actually have Conn’s syndrome—yet most will never be diagnosed,” said Dr. Tobias Carling, Carling Adrenal Center. “Too many people are living with hypertension and fatigue without knowing that an adrenal disorder could be the root cause. Conn’s syndrome and high blood pressure can be cured by an adrenal operation, often lasting less than 20 minutes." Dr. Carling and the Carling Adrenal Center team operate exclusively at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery alongside the surgeons of the Norman Parathyroid Center and the Clayman Thyroid Center. Together, they are the highest volume endocrine surgery practice in the world.In an effort to change that, we’ve partnered with Any Lab Test Now to launch a new set of accessible blood panels specifically designed to screen for adrenal disorders, including Conn’s syndrome. These panels were developed using the same diagnostic tools and criteria trusted by healthcare providers in clinical settings—offering individuals an affordable, direct path to answers.“This collaboration is about empowering patients,” said Dr. Tobias Carling. “We’re giving people the tools they need to explore whether an adrenal issue might be driving their symptoms—so they can advocate for themselves and pursue the right treatment.”Conn’s syndrome is often misdiagnosed—or entirely overlooked—leading to unnecessary suffering. By making these diagnostic tests widely available through Any Lab Test Now locations across the country, we aim to close that gap and help more people get the care they need and deserve."At Any Lab Test Now, we are committed to making essential health testing more accessible and empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being," said Clarissa Bradstock, CEO of Any Lab Test Now. "By offering convenient and affordable screening options for adrenal disorders like Conn’s syndrome, we hope to bridge the gap between symptoms and diagnosis—helping more people find answers and get the care they deserve. We’re proud to support Conn’s Syndrome Awareness Day and bring much-needed attention to this often-overlooked condition.”Join us this April in recognizing Adrenal Awareness Month and spreading the word about Conn’s Syndrome Awareness Day on April 14. Together, we can help individuals uncover the root causes of their symptoms, improve their quality of life, and bring long-overdue visibility to this under-recognized condition. Dr. Carling will be hosting a Facebook Live Q&A for Conn’s Syndrome Awareness Day on April 14 at 3 pm ET.For more information on Conn’s syndrome, adrenal health, and how to access testing, visit www.connsawareness.org About the Carling Adrenal Center:Founded by Dr. Tobias Carling, one of the world's leading experts in adrenal gland surgery, the Carling Adrenal Center is a worldwide destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors. Dr. Carling spent nearly 20 years at Yale University, including 7 as the Chief of Endocrine Surgery before leaving in 2020 to open the Carling Adrenal Center, which performs more adrenal operations than any other hospital in the world. To learn more visit www.adrenal.com or call (813) 972-0000.About Hospital for Endocrine SurgeryThe Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital focused on compassionate patient care and highly specialized treatment of endocrine tumors. We provide a wide array of services necessary for the diagnosis and surgical treatment of tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands. Our team includes doctors, surgeons, nurses and technicians who have dedicated their careers to delivering the highest cure rates using the most advanced techniques available. HCA's Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the nation's highest volume hospital for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancers. To learn more visit www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com About ANY LAB TEST NOWFounded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOWis a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient and cost-effective, transparent manner with more than 230 franchises around the United States. ANY LAB TEST NOWoffers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses, including blood, drug, DNA, and STD testing. To learn more about lab testing near you visit https://www.anylabtestnow.com/locations # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.