Placements.io and Vistar Media Partner to Expand In-Store Retail Media Capabilities

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Placements.io , the leading advertising operations platform, and Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for digital signage and out-of-home (OOH) media, today announced a partnership that integrates Placements.io’s AdSalesOS platform with Vistar’s ad server. The collaboration helps retailers expand their media networks into physical store environments by allowing them to plan, sell, traffic, and measure in-store advertising through a single integrated platform. The integration also allows retailers to boost efficiency, generate new revenue opportunities, and deliver targeted campaigns.This news comes as in-store retail media spend is projected to exceed $1 billion by 2028, with retailers increasingly recognizing the value of engaging consumers at the point of purchase.The new integration capabilities create mutual benefits for both Vistar and Placements.io users. Publishers leveraging Placements.io’s AdSalesOS platform can now incorporate Vistar’s advanced in-store digital signage capabilities into their omnichannel media strategies. Meanwhile, Vistar customers gain access to Placements.io’s powerful automation tools, streamlining campaign management and monetization.“Retailers are increasingly recognizing the power of in-store digital signage to influence purchasing decisions at the point of sale,” said Sean Cheyney, Head of Retail Media at Vistar Media. “Vistar’s full stack—including our ad server, mediation, SSP, and player software—provides retailers with the automation and scalability needed to run effective media networks in prime environments. By combining Placements.io’s streamlined platform with Vistar’s DOOH capabilities, retailers can unlock new revenue streams while enhancing customer engagement.”For building media networks, this partnership helps retailers eliminate the need for separate systems to manage omnichannel advertising. Instead, it provides a unified platform that spans the entire ad sales lifecycle, from proposal to payment. The partnership reinforces Placements.io's commitment to supporting retailers in their retail media journey by continually expanding the advertising channels and products they can offer to brands."This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to provide retailers with a comprehensive platform to monetize their audiences across all touchpoints," said Evan Bowen, Chief Business Officer at Placements.io. "By integrating with Vistar Media's industry-leading DOOH capabilities, our customers can extend their retail media offerings into the physical store, creating new revenue opportunities while maintaining operational efficiency."About Placements.ioPlacements.io is the world's leading operating system for digital advertising. By making advertising more intelligent, efficient, and transparent—for buyers and sellers—we're making the industry more profitable for everyone. Placements.io works with some of today’s top advertisers and retail media brands, including Microsoft, Home Depot, Ahold Delhaize, and Sky Media. Placements.io’s award-winning AI-powered AdSalesOS solution is recognized by The Drum, Path-to-Purchase Institute, and the AOP Digital Publishing Awards for its growth and innovation as an industry-leading advertising technology. For more information, visit www.placements.io About Vistar MediaVistar Media is the home of out-of-home (OOH). We provide brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH media—from dynamic, programmatic digital screens to high-impact traditional placements. By unifying the entire DOOH ecosystem, Vistar enables brands to capture a better kind of attention, reaching audiences with precision at scale through data-driven targeting and measurable results.As the industry’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions, Vistar offers a full suite of cutting-edge solutions, including a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, player, device management system and traditional OOH planning software.Headquartered in New York and operating in over 35 global markets, Vistar is shaping the future of OOH—pioneering innovation and setting the standard for excellence. Learn more at www.vistarmedia.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

