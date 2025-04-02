Dusk Mobile Partners with Verizon Connect to Enhance Field Service Operations

Dusk Mobile, a leading provider of FSM software, has announced a strategic partnership with Verizon Connect, a global leader in fleet management solutions.

Partnering with Verizon Connect enables us to bring our customers an advanced level of connectivity and operational efficiency.” — Alan King, Founder & CEO of Dusk Mobile

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dusk Mobile , a leading provider of field service management software, has announced a strategic partnership with Verizon Connect , a global leader in fleet management solutions. This collaboration delivers an innovative integration between the Dusk FSM platform and Verizon Connect Reveal, providing seamless functionality that enhances field crew and vehicle management for businesses.The integration allows Dusk FSM users to dynamically select available vehicles within Verizon Connect Reveal for on-the-fly pairing. Using the Dusk FSM app, field crews can pair team members with vehicles in real time, making them instantly available on the Dusk FSM dashboard map. This feature empowers operations teams with unparalleled flexibility to allocate resources efficiently and adapt to changing field conditions.“The ability to dynamically manage crews and vehicles directly from the field aligns with our mission to simplify field service management while maximizing productivity,” said Alan King, Founder & CEO of Dusk Mobile.Key benefits of the Dusk FSM and Verizon Connect Reveal integration include:● Real-Time Resource Allocation: Create and modify field crews with available vehicles dynamically, ensuring quick and accurate resource assignment.● Enhanced Visibility: Integrated map functionality on the Dusk FSM dashboard displays active crews and vehicles, improving situational awareness.● Operational Flexibility: Empowering field teams to make decisions on-the-go, reducing downtime and improving service delivery.This partnership highlights both companies’ commitment to driving innovation in field service management and fleet operations, enabling businesses to streamline their workflows and exceed customer expectations.More information on the Dusk FSM and Verizon Connect Reveal integration, can be found on the Dusk Mobile YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/duskmobile About Dusk MobileFounded in 2013, Dusk Mobile is a leading provider of configurable field service management, project management, and time & attendance solutions. With a focus on innovation and AI driven automation, Dusk Mobile delivers intelligent software that helps organizations optimize their operations, improve collaboration, and achieve real-time visibility.About Verizon ConnectVerizon Connect is transforming the way the world moves. We provide businesses with cutting-edge solutions that connect people, vehicles, and assets. Our innovative technology enhances safety, boosts efficiency, and drives productivity for our customers and our comprehensive suite of solutions and services leverage automation and real-time data to revolutionize fleet management. From small businesses to large enterprises, Verizon Connect offers industry-leading solutions that empower customers to work more safely, efficiently, and productively. Visit us at verizonconnect.com to learn more and request a custom demo for your fleet.

Learn more about the Dusk FSM and Verizon Connect Reveal Integration

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.