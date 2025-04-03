3Dconnexion partners with ThinkEDU to offer students 3D navigation at a reduced price

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3Dconnexion is proud to announce a new partnership with ThinkEDU to make them our exclusive educational reseller in Canada. The new partnership aims to increase the availability of 3Dconnexion devices to students, educators and schools/universities across North America.ThinkEDU offers products and services that provide students, faculty, and schools with educational discounts on software and tech accessories. They support thousands of online college bookstores and schools, helping millions of students access essential technology at an affordable price.ThinkEDU is also Autodesk’s Authorized Learning Partner Distributor for North America, making advanced design and engineering tools more accessible to students and educators. 3Dconnexion devices seamlessly integrate with a wide range of Autodesk software, including Fusion, AutoCAD, Revit, Maya, and more, enhancing the user experience for aspiring professionals."At ThinkEDU, we are committed to making software and technology accessible and affordable for students. Our collaboration with 3Dconnexion is a natural extension of this mission,” said Michael Fischer, chief executive officer for ThinkEDU. “3Dconnexion devices are trusted by professionals across numerous industries, and we are thrilled to offer students access to these essential tools—empowering them with the same technology they’ll use throughout their careers."3Dconnexion’s product line is designed to enhance both ergonomics and efficiency in the workplace. Its innovative input devices, especially the SpaceMouse, offer superior design experience, providing unmatched comfort and precision for creating and refining 3D models.“This partnership is a continuation of 3Dconnexions effort to support students around the globe,” said Louis Sklenarik, director of sales and marketing at 3Dconnexion. "We are thrilled to have ThinkEDU as a partner, and we're excited to work together to bring 3Dconnexion devices to even more students and educators in North America."3Dconnexion devices are now available on the ThinkEDU Website About 3Dconnexion3Dconnexion creates the world’s most advanced, precise and comfortable peripherals for professionals working in CAD and 3D environments.Optimized for over 200 software packages, our products help engineers, architects and designers create better designs more efficiently.-- ENDS --Media Contact: Allan Fischler, afischler@thinkedu.comMedia Contact: Don Cretella, don_cretella@3dconnexion.com

