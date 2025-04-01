North Star High School students of Cando, led by Mr. James Greenlee, visited the state supreme court on Tuesday, April 1st. Students first visited with two law clerks to learn more about how a case proceeds from district court to the supreme court in North Dakota, and elections and terms of supreme court justices, followed by an observation of an oral argument.
Law clerks Taylor Schmidt (L) and Gabrielle Frawley (R) explain what would happen in a fictional case to help students understand the appeal process in North Dakota.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
North Star High School Students Visits the Supreme Court
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.