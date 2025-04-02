Broadway Welcomes All: Three Shows for LGBTQ+ Travelers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Broadway Collection , the NYC performing arts industry’s premier travel marketing program, celebrates the upcoming Pride Month with three shows for LGBTQ+ visitors. New York City is a longstanding hub for LGBTQ+ culture and history, and Broadway is a welcoming place for travelers of all identities. Part of this warm welcome is Playbill’s PRIDE IN TIMES SQUARE celebration, taking place June 27-29, 2025. This event invites LGBTQ+ travelers and their allies from all over the world to engage in three days of joy and music, featuring Broadway stars, live performances, and various activities.While LGBTQ+ visitors and their allies pack the streets of the Theatre District this Pride, the Broadway Collection’s myriad of shows offers them an incredible choice of plays and musicals. From adaptations of camp classics to queer-er retellings of Shakespeare plays, Broadway is an epicenter of queer joy.Some of this season’s most LGBTQ+ themed shows are:• SMASH – The gone-too-soon, hit TV comedy-drama SMASH has been brought to life on the Broadway stage. The show, once considered the gayest show on TV, follows a larger than life, behind-the-scenes rollercoaster chronicling the making of Bombshell, a musical-inside-the-musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe.• Death Becomes Her – Since its release in 1992, the campy, macabre, satirical film Death Becomes Her has become a gay cult classic. Full of the same beloved over-the-top glamor, the surrealist black comedy has entered its queer afterlife, finding a home at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.• & Juliet – Perhaps the greatest love story ever told, & Juliet turns Romeo and Juliet’s story on its head, asking what would happen if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo. Considered a queer delight, the show highlights and celebrates nonbinary talent with May, Juliet’s best friend: one of Broadway’s first explicitly nonbinary characters.The Broadway Collection promotes these shows alongside an impressive list of productions that feature some of the best LGBTQ+ talent in the world. Whether behind the scenes or performing on stage, Broadway has always been a safe space for queer artists, and LGBTQ+ theatre fans know they can always find connection and kinship in NYC’s performing arts scene.Representation on Broadway, LGBTQ+ owned business, and queer clubs across the city are all foundational to New York City and its culture. From its activists to performers, New York City’s LGBTQ+ community is integral to the sense of welcomeness and joy in all the city has to offer. NYC is home to some of the best queer nightlife in the world, much of it centered in and around the Theatre District, making it easy to see a show and then hit the bars. From cozy dive bars to energetic night clubs, New York City offers travelers a sense of safety, peace, and belonging for every identity—and those still figuring it out.The diverse team at the Broadway Collection recommends travelers of any kind book their tickets in advance from the shows’ official ticketing sites or trusted travel providers—taking the mystery out of getting a ticket.Anyone planning travel to New York City in 2025 can find information on shows, the latest Broadway news, and links to the shows’ official ticket sites at www.broadwaycollection.com About The Broadway CollectionThe Broadway Collection is a curated selection of top-tier theatrical experiences in New York City, built specifically for visitors. It serves as a comprehensive guide helping travelers discover the most exciting and welcoming shows, whether they are a first-time Broadway attendee or a lifelong theatre lover. The Broadway Collection makes it easy to research the best Broadway and off-Broadway productions, as well as cultural icons like The Metropolitan Opera and New York City Ballet. The Collection highlights the top shows for visitors, ensuring they find the right performance to fit their various interests, schedules, and budgets. By connecting audiences directly to official and secure ticketing sources, The Broadway Collection ensures a trustworthy and transparent booking experience without hidden fees or unreliable brokers. Whether planning for a group of 10 or more or just a few tickets for a family night out, The Broadway Collection provides trusted access to the best places to buy. No visit to NYC is complete without experiencing a Broadway show, and The Broadway Collection aims to make every trip include an unforgettable theatre experience. Visit www.broadwaycollection.com for news and information and follow The Broadway Collection on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for more photos, videos, and exclusive Broadway content. #MakeItBway

