North Star High School Students Visits the Supreme Court

North Star High School students of Cando, led by Mr. James Greenlee, visited the state supreme court on Tuesday, April 1st. Students first visited with two law clerks to learn more about how a case proceeds from district court to the supreme court in North Dakota, and elections and terms of supreme court justices, followed by an observation of an oral argument.

Law clerks Taylor Schmidt (L) and Gabrielle Frawley (R) explain what would happen in a fictional case to help students understand the appeal process in North Dakota.