MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION ISSUES SECOND REQUEST FOR INFORMATION FOR NORTHERN MAINE RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION AND TRANSMISSION PROJECTS

April 1, 2025

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) issued a Request for Information (RFI) today for the development of transmission infrastructure and qualified renewable energy generation projects to transmit electricity from Northern Maine to the Independent System Operator of New England (ISO-NE) system.

During its 2021 session, the Legislature enacted an Act To Require Prompt and Effective Use of the Renewable Energy Resources of Northern Maine, P.L. 2021, Chapter 380 (Act). The purpose of the Act is to "remove obstacles to the use of and to promote development of the substantial renewable energy resources in northern Maine." The Act directs the Commission to approve a contract or contracts for selected transmission infrastructure and generation proposals. During its 2023 session, the Legislature made several amendments to the Act in P.L. 2023 c. 660.

"ISO-New England recently issued a request for proposals for transmission to enable the interconnection of at least 1,200 MW of onshore wind in Maine, and we are seeking information about how that should inform our Northern Maine procurement, said Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. We expect to initiate our procurement by the end of year.

As detailed in the RFI, the Commission is requesting that interested entities provide information concerning and comment on both the Northern Maine Procurement and recent developments that will impact the Northern Maine Procurement on or before June 2, 2025, with supplemental comments permitted through September 30, 2025. Given these recent developments, the Commission is also requesting that potential bidders submit either new or revised Indication of Interest forms on or before June 2, 2025.

More information can be found on the Commission website at https://mpuc-cms.maine.gov/CQM.Public.WebUI/Common/CaseMaster.aspx?CaseNumber=2024-00099

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers, while also helping to achieve reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

