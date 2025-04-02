Celebrate Culture, Community, and Tradition at the 2025 West Side Cinco de Mayo Festival

Fun, family-friendly entertainment! Crowd enjoying entertainment

Join us for a vibrant weekend filled with authentic food, live music, family fun, and unforgettable memories!

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated 2025 West Side Cinco de Mayo Festival is set to return to St. Paul’s vibrant West Side for TWO days, on Friday, May 2nd and Saturday, May 3, 2025. This beloved community event celebrates Mexican heritage and culture while bringing people together for a 2-day event filled with lively entertainment, delicious food, and family-friendly activities.Now in its 2nd year under the West Side Fiestas Group, the Cinco de Mayo Festival has been a cornerstone of St. Paul’s cultural calendar for over 30 years. Drawing thousands of visitors from across Minnesota and beyond, the festival offers a unique opportunity to experience the rich traditions of Mexican culture in the heart of the West Side. This great event directly supports the youth programs of the West Side Boosters Organization ( www.westsideboosters.com ).What to Expect:-Live Entertainment: Enjoy performances by talented national and regional acts, mariachi bands, traditional folklórico dancers, and contemporary musicians on 4 stages.-Authentic Cuisine: Savor mouthwatering Mexican dishes from local vendors, including tacos, tamales, and more. Also various other food trucks/fair foods.-Parade: Don’t miss the colorful parade featuring festive floats, dancers, local businesses, and community groups showcasing their pride and creativity.-Marketplace: Shop for handcrafted goods, art, and unique gifts from many vendors.-Family Activities: Bring the whole family for kid-friendly activities, games, and cultural workshops.-Car Show: Classic cars to lowriders and bikes! Prizes awarded to best in show for various categories.“The Cinco de Mayo Festival is more than just a celebration; it’s a tribute to the history, resilience, and vibrancy of the West Side community,” said Co-Chairman, Santino Franco. “We’re excited to welcome everyone to join us for this unforgettable day of culture and connection.”Date: Friday, May 2nd-Saturday, May 3rd, 2025Time: 5pm-11pm (Friday)-Car show, entertainmentTime: 10 AM – 6 PM (Saturday)- All events: Parade, Performances, Food Vendors, Family/kids zone, rides, and more!Location: Cesar Chavez Street and surrounding streetsAdmission: Free (food and vendor prices vary)*All times and scheduled events subject to changeThe festival is made possible by the support of generous sponsors, volunteers, and community partners who share a commitment to celebrating cultural diversity and fostering unity.For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, volunteer sign-ups, and the full event schedule , visit www.stpaulwestsidefiestas.com Follow us on social media for updates and announcements:Facebook: @WestSideCincodeMayo Instagram: @WestSideCincodeMayoAbout the West Side Cinco de Mayo Festival:The West Side Cinco de Mayo Festival is an annual celebration of Mexican heritage and culture, organized by the West Side Cinco de Mayo Committee. The event brings together the community to honor traditions, support local businesses, and promote cultural understanding.For more information about this exciting community event, please contact Bob Cruz at 651-335-3392. Additional details are available at www.stpaulwestsidefiestas.com

