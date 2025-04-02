Renowned Cheese Maker Sheana Davis to Lead Exclusive Culinary Adventures

Culinary Adventures Food and wine on our tours Slow Food Cheese Festival

Sheana, in partnership with Napa-based ENV Travel, a premier culinary travel company, will lead journeys to food and wine destinations around the globe.

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epicurean Connections’ award-winning cheese maker Sheana Davis, a celebrated expert in the world of artisanal cheese, will guide a select group of cheese enthusiasts on an unforgettable journey to the renowned Slow Food Cheese Festival in Bra, Italy. This prestigious biennial event, held in the heart of the Slow Food Movement, brings together the world’s finest cheese artisans, enthusiasts, and industry leaders.With a career that includes accolades such as induction into the prestigious Guild du Fromage, consulting for Michelin-starred restaurants, and supplying culinary institutions like The French Laundry, Sheana Davis will offer guests unparalleled access to the festival. Through her extensive global network, participants will enjoy exclusive, behind-the-scenes experiences, including private tastings, workshops, and intimate discussions with top cheese makers from around the world.Working with Napa-based premier culinary travel company, ENV Travel , a division of Food and Vine Travel, the inaugural trip will be an immersive nine-day itinerary, meticulously curated by ENV Travel, a division of Food and Vine Travel, will delve beyond the festival itself to explore the rich culinary traditions and innovations of Italy’s Piemonte region. Renowned for its exceptional food, wine, and spirits, Piemonte has become a premier destination for gastronomy tourism. The journey will feature expert-led experiences, including vineyard visits, regional specialty tastings, and insights into the Slow Food philosophy that continues to shape global culinary trends.Spaces for this extraordinary adventure are limited. For more information or to reserve your place, contact Karen at karen@foodandvinetravel.com.

