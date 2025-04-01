New Affordable Housing Coming to Westchester County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction for Station Plaza, a new affordable housing development in the village of Ossining, Westchester County. This transformative project will provide 108 affordable apartments, along with essential community facilities and commercial space, helping to revitalize the surrounding neighborhood and increase housing options in the area. Over the past five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has financed more than 5,000 affordable homes in Westchester County. Station Plaza continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul's $25 billion five-year Housing Plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“The solution to the housing crisis is simple — we have to build more housing,” Governor Hochul said. “Affordable, transit-oriented developments like Station Plaza in Westchester will unlock opportunities for generations of New Yorkers and create new pathways for families to thrive.”

The $96 million project, led by WBP Development LLC, consists of an eight-story residential building with 108 units and a four-level detached parking garage. Each apartment will be designated for households earning at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income, ensuring affordability for a diverse range of future residents.

Station Plaza will feature modern amenities, including a roof deck, fitness facilities, free in-unit Wi-Fi, coworking spaces and a communal laundry area. The development will also include a 3,400-square-foot retail space, a 4,000-square-foot community facility and a 64,000-square-foot parking structure offering 195 spaces, 150 of which will be designated for tenants at no charge, with 45 reserved for public use. Additionally, the project will provide residents with access to a linear public park and an extension of the Sing Sing Kill Greenway.

The development is a model of sustainability, incorporating high-performance building standards such as geothermal heating and cooling, ENERGY STAR appliances, a rooftop photovoltaic solar array and enhanced insulation exceeding code requirements. Eleven electric vehicle charging stations will be available for residents, with infrastructure in place for additional future installations. The project is expected to achieve Enterprise Green Communities Plus certification, further underscoring its commitment to environmental stewardship.

Financing from HCR includes $57.2 million in tax exempt bonds, federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits that will generate $3.4 million in equity, $17.8 million from the New Construction Program and $4.9 million from the New York State Housing Trust Fund. Westchester County provided $4.4 million from its New Homes Land Acquisition program. The project also benefits from participation in the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Brownfield Cleanup Program, and upon successful completion of environmental cleanup work, could be eligible for $11 million for land remediation and redevelopment and $2.5 million in sustainability-focused equity in the form of tax credits to be issued by the New York State Department of Tax and Finance.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “With Station Plaza, we are bringing more than 100 high-quality, energy-efficient apartments to a region in desperate need of more housing options. This $96 million investment exemplifies our mission to create affordable housing that not only serves individuals and families across New York but also strengthens neighborhoods and entire communities.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “New York State’s Brownfield Cleanup Program is a critical tool supporting community revitalization across the state. By cleaning up environmental pollution in communities like Ossining we can unlock investments in critical needs like affordable housing and give these sites new life. Once built, the Station Plaza project in Westchester County will be a prime example of how this successful cleanup program is helping advance Governor Hochul’s continued efforts to increase affordable, sustainable housing statewide while supporting DEC’s mission to protect public health and the environment.”

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said, “Every family in Westchester deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has delivered millions to build over 100 new homes at Station Plaza in Ossining. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to affordable housing in Westchester and across New York, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to ensure that every New Yorker has a roof over their heads.”

State Senator Peter Harckham said, “The new Station Plaza development in Ossining will help meet the pressing need for housing within the financial reach of seniors on fixed incomes, working families and young professionals. A public-private partnership with commitments from Governor Hochul, local officials and a community-minded developer, this development is being built with geothermal heating and cooling—a model of sustainability and energy efficiency that will benefit residents for years to come.”

Assemblymember Dana Levenberg said, “I am so excited that the Station Plaza project is getting underway. In addition to adding much needed housing, Station Plaza will also bring more retail, community space and vitality to an area that has suffered from underinvestment. Kudos to the Village of Ossining, Wilder Balter Partners, and New York State Homes and Community Renewal for coming together for this project, which will be transformative for this neighborhood and the area as a whole.”

Ossining Mayor Rika Levin said, “I am excited at this public private enterprise which brings together the best of government practices aligned with private investment. The village of Ossining has long been considered one of the most affordable villages in Westchester. This affordable housing initiative at the waterfront continues to be in line with our focus on balancing development with the village’s capacity to support such growth for the benefit of businesses and residents. Of special note is the incorporation of state-of-the-art decarbonization elements for environmental sustainability, additional private and public parking, commercial retail space and community space, along with the extension of the unique Sing Sing Kill greenway.”

President of WBP Development LLC William Balter said, “We are about our public private partnership with the village of Ossining, Westchester County and New York State that has allowed for this transformation redevelopment of a fallow brownfield site into mixed-income affordable housing, community space, neighborhood retail and a linear park connecting the downtown with the waterfront area of the village.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives for Upstate communities, new incentives and relief from certain state-imposed restrictions to create more housing in New York City, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on State-owned property, an additional $600 million in funding to support a variety of housing developments statewide and new protections for renters and homeowners. In addition, as part of the FY23 Enacted Budget, the Governor announced a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 55,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 Enacted Budget also strengthened the Pro-Housing Community Program which the Governor launched in 2023. Pro-Housing Certification is now a requirement for localities to access up to $650 million in discretionary funding. Nearly 300 communities have been certified, including the Village of Ossining.