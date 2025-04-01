IVF Specialists Now Recommend Single Embryo Transfer for Safer, Healthier Pregnancies

Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD, Board Certifed in Internal Medicine Some of our Happy Egg Donors Surrogate Mother in USA Carrying baby for Indian Couple www.IndianEggDonors.com Carol: Surrogate Mother, "I love being Pregnant and helping intended parents" Doctors Helping with Surrogacy Process www.surrogacy4all.com

IVF experts now recommend single embryo transfer (SET) for safer pregnancies, reducing risks while maintaining high success rates.

With single embryo transfer, we prioritize both success and safety—ensuring healthier pregnancies and the best outcomes for intended parents and surrogates alike.” — – Dr. Pooja Patel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surrogacy4All.com, a leading surrogacy agency and provider of surrogacy and egg donation services, announces a major shift in in vitro fertilization (IVF) protocols, with fertility specialists increasingly recommending single embryo transfer (SET) over multiple embryo transfers. Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD, an expert in reproductive medicine, emphasizes that this evolution in IVF practices prioritizes the health and safety of both the mother and the baby, reducing medical complications while maintaining high success rates for intended parents.

For decades, fertility doctors routinely transferred two embryos during IVF cycles to increase the chances of implantation. However, recent medical advancements and extensive clinical research now favor single embryo transfer. This shift is supported by leading medical organizations, including the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART), both of which advocate for the safer, more effective approach of transferring one high-quality embryo.

Why Fertility Experts Recommend Single Embryo Transfer

The decision to move toward single embryo transfer is based on significant medical and technological advancements that enhance the success of IVF while reducing risks associated with multiple pregnancies. The key reasons for this transition include:

1. Higher IVF Success Rates with Fewer Risks

IVF success rates. Advancements in assisted reproductive technology (ART) have greatly improved the success rates of single embryo transfers. By using state-of-the-art embryo freezing (vitrification) techniques and preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A), doctors can now select the healthiest embryo with the highest potential for implantation.

“With modern embryo screening and culture techniques, a single, high-quality embryo has nearly the same implantation success rate as transferring two embryos, without the risks associated with multiple pregnancies,” explains Dr. Gulati.

2. Lower Risk of Multiple Pregnancies

One of the primary risks of multiple embryo transfer is the significantly higher chance of a twin or triplet pregnancy. While this may seem beneficial to intended parents hoping for success, multiple pregnancies carry serious health risks, including:

Preterm Birth – Twins and triplets are far more likely to be born prematurely, leading to complications such as underdeveloped lungs, feeding difficulties, and long-term health concerns.

Low Birth Weight – Babies born in multiple pregnancies are at greater risk of low birth weight, increasing the likelihood of neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admission.

Gestational Complications – The risks of preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and hypertension are higher in women carrying multiples, increasing the potential for dangerous pregnancy outcomes.

Cesarean Section Delivery – Multiple pregnancies often require a C-section, which leads to longer recovery times and higher chances of postpartum complications.

Single embryo transfer significantly reduces these risks, offering a safer path to parenthood.

3. Better Maternal and Neonatal Health Outcomes

A singleton pregnancy (carrying only one baby) is associated with far fewer complications than a multiple pregnancy. Studies show that mothers carrying a single baby experience lower levels of pregnancy-related hypertension, gestational diabetes, and postpartum hemorrhage.

Additionally, neonatal outcomes are considerably better in singleton pregnancies, with lower risks of birth defects, cerebral palsy, and developmental delays. “Our goal is to ensure a safe pregnancy journey for both the surrogate and the baby, making single embryo transfer the optimal choice,” adds Dr. Gulati.

4. Advances in Blastocyst Transfers for Higher Success Rates

In the past, embryos were transferred at the day 3 cleavage stage, leading to uncertainty about their development. However, modern IVF technology allows embryos to be cultured until day 5 (blastocyst stage), when only the strongest embryos are selected for transfer.

By transferring a single blastocyst, intended parents increase their chances of achieving a successful, full-term pregnancy without the added risks of transferring multiple embryos.

5. Medical Guidelines and Industry Best Practices

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) now strongly recommend single embryo transfer, particularly for younger women and surrogates with high-quality embryos.

These guidelines are based on extensive research showing that single embryo transfers maintain high pregnancy success rates while drastically reducing pregnancy-related complications.

The Role of Single Embryo Transfer in Surrogacy

For intended parents pursuing surrogacy, single embryo transfer offers additional benefits:

Protecting the Health of the Surrogate – Surrogates undergo comprehensive medical screening, and minimizing pregnancy risks is a top priority for responsible surrogacy programs.

Higher Success Rates with Less Risk – With cutting-edge reproductive technology, a single embryo can result in the same or higher success rates compared to transferring multiple embryos.

Reduced Financial and Emotional Stress – A safer pregnancy experience leads to lower medical costs, fewer complications, and greater peace of mind for intended parents and surrogates alike.

Surrogacy4All.com: Pioneering Safer, Smarter IVF Practices

Surrogacy4All.com, under the leadership of Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD, is at the forefront of implementing the latest fertility advancements to ensure safe, effective, and ethical surrogacy practices.

As a fully licensed surrogacy and egg donation agency operating in the U.S. and Canada, Surrogacy4All.com is committed to providing the highest medical standards in assisted reproduction. Our approach integrates the latest in reproductive medicine, expert IVF specialists, and a compassionate commitment to helping intended parents build their families safely and successfully.

“Our mission is to make parenthood accessible while prioritizing the health of both the surrogate and the baby,” says Dr. Gulati. “With single embryo transfer, we can offer the best chance of success while reducing unnecessary risks.”

About Surrogacy4All.com

Surrogacy4All.com is a premier surrogacy and egg donation agency dedicated to helping families worldwide. With a network of top fertility specialists, cutting-edge IVF technology, and a personalized approach to family-building, Surrogacy4All.com ensures that intended parents receive the highest quality care.

Keywords for Maximum Distribution

IVF success rates, single embryo transfer, blastocyst transfer, preimplantation genetic testing, surrogacy agency, egg donation, gestational surrogacy, fertility specialists, in vitro fertilization, embryo implantation, high-quality embryos, embryo freezing, PGT-A testing, extended embryo culture, intended parents, safer pregnancies, reproductive technology, multiple pregnancy risks, neonatal health, maternal health.

For more information about IVF and surrogacy, visit Surrogacy4All.com or contact Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD, at info@surrogacy4all.com.

Surrogsacy4all - Pioneering Safer, Smarter IVF Practices

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.