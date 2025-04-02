Sourgum Raises $12.5 Million Series A Funding, Led by Spark Capital, to Revolutionize Waste Services Through Technology

Sourgum Waste Spark Capital Suffolk Technologies

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sourgum, the technology leader modernizing waste and recycling services, today announced the close of its $12.5 million Series A funding round. The capital will enable Sourgum to expand its reach and help multi-location businesses streamline and optimize their waste operations through innovative, data-driven technology.Sourgum is transforming the $100B+ waste and recycling industry through cutting-edge technology that makes waste removal simpler, smarter, and more cost-effective. Our innovative haulsourcing platform facilitates businesses with high-quality waste services at significantly reduced costs — saving customers an average of 20%. Leveraging proprietary datasets, an advanced operating system, and a curated network of 5,000+ trusted vendors, Sourgum empowers companies to streamline operations while advancing sustainability efforts.The round was led by Spark Capital , with participation from Suffolk Technologies , Founder Collective, 186 Ventures, River Park Ventures, BD Investment Management, and Broadway Venture Partners. The fresh capital will power the continued expansion of Sourgum’s AI-powered waste management platform, fuel growth in new markets, and further the company’s commitment to building more sustainable and efficient waste solutions for its clients.“Having had four generations of family in this industry, I’ve seen firsthand the opportunity we have to help businesses cut costs and improve efficiency using the right technology,” said Joe DiNardi-Mack, Co-Founder and CEO of Sourgum. “The waste industry hasn’t always had the transparency or tools to deliver the level of service businesses deserve. I love seeing the moment when a company realizes it can manage waste like it does every other part of its operations — with real-time data and fact-based decision-making.” That excitement has driven rapid adoption. In just three years, Sourgum has grown to serve over 14,000 locations nationwide, with customers including McDonald’s, Toll Brothers, and Cushman & Wakefield.“We're excited to lead Sourgum’s Series A and support their mission to revolutionize the waste and recycling industry,” said Alex Finkelstein of Spark Capital. “Sourgum’s platform is driving meaningful operational gains and cost savings for businesses across the country, while promoting sustainability at scale. We believe that their innovative approach and customer-obsessed mindset have the power to disrupt the waste industry and make waste a tech-first industry.”"At Suffolk Technologies, we back solutions that connect stakeholders to better collaborate and transact in large and fragmented built environment sectors. Sourgum is well-positioned to do for waste management what Uber did for transportation. By consolidating local haulers into a unified national platform, Sourgum brings convenience and efficiency to waste disposal for construction, real estate, and all physical businesses," said Wan Li Zhu, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Suffolk Technologies.“Trash may be messy, but Sourgum’s execution has been anything but,” stated Amanda Herson of Founder Collective. “Joe and Luciano have compacted a century of legacy into a streamlined, scalable platform—and it’s only the beginning.”“Broadway was among the earliest believers in Sourgum and is thrilled to continue to support the company on its mission to transform the waste and recycling industry. Joe and Luciano grew up in the industry and have unparalleled insights to deliver exactly what their customers need,” said Jett Fein and Jeff Truong, Founding Partners of Broadway Venture Partners.Sourgum’s founding story is deeply rooted in industry knowledge, but its approach is fully modern. The company was born out of the frustration with outdated systems and opaque pricing models that burden operations teams. Built in-house, Sourgum’s platform leverages proprietary AI algorithms, automated workflows, and a custom logistics engine to tackle inefficiencies in waste management, eliminate surprise fees, and promote sustainable practices through smarter hauling decisions.As digital transformation has swept across nearly every business function, waste management has been left behind — often relying on paper tickets, phone calls, and manual tracking. For multi-location businesses that regularly generate waste and recycling debris — from restaurants to construction firms to retail chains — this outdated approach has become a bottleneck for operating teams, with unexpected fees and frustrations with unresponsive customer service. Sourgum replaces these legacy systems with a single digital platform that offers automation, real-time tracking, centralized data, and proactive customer support.A Sourgum fortune 200 customer shared, “Sourgum helps us have greater control of our waste operations. Their digital solution allows us to make fact-based decisions for all our locations spread across eight states; ultimately saving us time, money, and frustration. And in the case of the few service issues we’ve had, our dedicated account manager has been a lifesaver."For more information about Sourgum and its mission to disrupt the waste industry, visit sourgum.com About Spark CapitalSpark Capital is a technology-focused venture capital firm that invests in early-stage venture and venture-growth companies, with offices in San Francisco, New York, and Boston. Spark Capital currently manages $8.7B for its investors and has invested in over 350 companies in the last 20 years. Some of Spark's past and current investments include Twitter, Tumblr, Oculus, Cruise, Coinbase, Affirm, Slack, Postmates, Discord, Anthropic, Plaid, Deel, eToro, Lightmatter, reMarkable, Handshake, Carta, GetYourGuide, Stoke Space, and many others.About Suffolk TechnologiesSuffolk Technologies is a venture capital platform funding the next generation of companies solving built environment challenges. Led by Managing Partners Wan Li Zhu, Jit Kee Chin, and Puneet Mahajan, Suffolk Technologies invests in early and growth-stage startups transforming the built world across real estate and development, architecture, engineering and construction, property management, and smart cities. Leveraging Suffolk’s expertise and broad network of industry leaders, Suffolk Technologies partners with visionary founders to accelerate industry-wide adoption of breakthrough innovations ranging from pre-product to growth stages. For more information about Suffolk Technologies’ strategy and investments, visit SuffolkTech.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.