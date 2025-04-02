No One Should Face Cancer Alone: How a Virtual Cancer Support Network Became a Lifeline for 14,000 Young Adults

Cactus Cancer Society Logo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cactus Cancer Society (CCS), the first virtual community built by and for young adults facing cancer, today announced its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of transforming cancer support for young adults through virtual connection.Loneliness isn’t just an emotional burden—it’s a public health crisis. For young adults facing cancer, isolation can be devastating. While traditional cancer support groups often fail to reach this demographic, CCS became the first to prove that virtual connection isn’t just a convenience, it’s a lifeline.When CCS launched in 2015, the concept of an entirely virtual support network was unconventional. Today, it serves as a global model for patient-centered care, demonstrating that communities can thrive without physical borders. From a grassroots effort, CCS has evolved into a vital resource for over 14,000 young adults across 50 states and 12 countries, providing innovative wellness programs, emotional support, and a space where no one faces cancer alone."A cancer diagnosis in young adulthood can feel like life comes to a screeching halt, and far too often, young adults find themselves feeling alone," said Mallory Casperson, Founder & CEO of Cactus Cancer Society. "At CCS, we’ve spent the last ten years building a space where young adults with cancer can find connection, creative expression, and a community that truly understands what they’re going through, no matter where they are in the world."For most young adults aged 18 to 45, life revolves around building careers, relationships, and futures—not managing life-threatening illnesses. Yet, each year, 80,000 young adults in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer, often feeling completely isolated. CCS has changed that by providing an inclusive, supportive community specifically designed for young adults.A Decade of Impact: By the Numbers• 14,000+ young adults supported through free virtual cancer survivorship programs• 3,529 participants annually from 50 states and 12 countries• Over 5,000 free art kits, books, and wellness resources were sent to survivors• 100% of participants in CCS’s Survivorship Series felt less isolated• 90%+ of members report reduced anxiety, depression, and isolation after CCS programs• 885 registrants at the 2024 YA Cancer Gabfest, the largest online young adult cancer conferenceCCS is more than a nonprofit; it’s proof that digital communities can fill gaps in healthcare that traditional systems often overlook. The organization’s success offers valuable insights for medical institutions, policymakers, and mental health advocates looking to combat loneliness, not just in cancer patients but across society.As CCS enters its next decade, it remains committed to breaking barriers in access to support, expanding its team, and reaching even more young adults in need. The organization will celebrate its 10-year milestone with a gala on April 5, 2025, in Berkeley, CA, featuring a survivor-created art exhibit and the inaugural Young Adult Cancer Advocate of the Year (YAAY) Award, honoring those who have transformed cancer support for young adults. To learn more or attend a CCS program, visit www.cactuscancer.org About Cactus Cancer SocietyCactus Cancer Society (CCS), a nonprofit organization helping to end isolation for young adult cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers, provides free, innovative virtual wellness and cancer survivorship support. Programs and resources are delivered online to be accessible regardless of diagnosis, location, financial situation, or inpatient status. Since 2015, CCS (formerly Lacuna Loft) has offered a safe space where young adults facing cancer can connect, cope, and thrive through creativity and resilience. Learn more at www.cactuscancer.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

