National Parks Association Launches Global 'World’s Best National Parks' Campaign

“World’s Best National Parks” Campaign Yellowstone National Park, the world's first national park National Parks Association

Three-Phase Competition Invites the World to Vote for Their Favorite National Parks

National parks are more than just scenic landscapes — they are the heart of a nation’s identity and a sanctuary for our planet’s biodiversity,” — Phillip Imler, Ph.D., President of the National Parks Association

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Parks Association is proud to announce the launch of “World’s Best National Parks,” a groundbreaking year-long global campaign that invites people everywhere to vote for the most beloved national parks on Earth. The initial phase of the campaign began on March 18, 2025 and runs through March 17, 2026.There are two separate exciting phases of competition that collectively work together to champion the winning natural parks on June 11th, 20 2028. Which national parks will advance to represent the continent and the globe in phases two and three – that’s the question at hand and the reason you need to vote.This initiative aims to inspire environmental awareness, celebrate national pride, and promote sustainable global tourism by spotlighting the natural wonders protected within national park systems across the world.You have heard of Yellowstone National Park , the world’s first national park, the Great Barrier Reef National Marine Park in Australia, and the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, but the world features thousands of national parks that all showcase the earth’s natural splendor and beauty.Nature lovers, travelers, and others are encouraged to visit the site, explore the different national parks in each country and learn about the majestic nature hidden within each country’s borders. Exploring these wonders will certainly create additions to your travel bucket list.“National parks are more than just scenic landscapes — they are the heart of a nation’s identity and a sanctuary for our planet’s biodiversity,” said Phillip Imler, Ph.D., President of the National Parks Association. “Through this campaign, we hope to unite the world in appreciation and protection of these extraordinary places.”How It Works: A Three-Phase Journey• Phase 1 (March 18, 2025 – March 17, 2026): National parks compete within their own countries for the chance to represent their nation.• Phase 2: (March 18, 2026 – March 17, 2027): The leading parks from each country go head-to-head within their continents.• Phase 3: (March 18, 2027 – June 11, 2028) The six continental leading parks face off to be crowned the World’s Best National Park.Voting is free and open to all, and participants can cast their vote at the official campaign website:With no cost to participate, the campaign encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to discover, support, and celebrate the beauty of their local and global natural heritage. There are no costs for national park inclusion or elevated promotion either.A Call to ActionThe “World’s Best National Parks” campaign is more than a competition — it’s a movement to connect the global community through a shared love of nature. Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or a virtual traveler, your voice matters. Yosemite National Park takes an early lead in votes cast among North American national parks and Kruger National Park leads the way in Africa. You can visit the voting campaign page to see which parks are leading within each continent and within each country.During this initial stage of the campaign, national parks within a country are competing against one another for representation in the next stage of the campaign. It is up to the global community to determine which national parks should advance – so vote now and vote often.National Park representatives or Ministries of Tourism are invited to contact the Association to discover ways to elevate the education and presentation of their national park at no cost to them. The campaign is a collaborative effort to educate the global community on the diversity and uniqueness of each national park found around the world.Discover, explore and learn more about the world’s national parks.Vote today and help the world decide which national park will rise to the top!

