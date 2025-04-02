Woolf Helmets Unveils World's First Folding Smart Helmet

Innovative Design Combines Portability, Advanced Safety Features, and Smart Technology to Revolutionize Micromobility Safety

This is a complete reimagining of what a bike helmet can be...it’s not just about innovation, it’s about saving lives and making safety accessible for everyone on the road.” — Jeff Woolf

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woolf Helmets is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking folding smart helmet on Kickstarter on April 2. This revolutionary helmet seamlessly integrates cutting-edge safety features with unparalleled convenience, addressing the evolving needs of urban commuters and micromobility enthusiasts.

Unmatched Portability Meets Advanced Safety:

The Woolf Helmet introduces a sleek design that can fold to just over 3 inches, making it the most compact truly foldable helmet on the market. This innovation ensures users can easily carry the helmet in bags or backpacks, eliminating the inconvenience of traditional bulky helmets.

Beyond its portability, the helmet boasts Energy Reduction Technology (ERT), co-developed with Strategic Sports Ltd., a leader in helmet safety technology. ERT utilizes soft, advanced polymer pads that respond instantly to impacts, effectively managing both rotational and linear forces. This technology mitigates high and low-speed impacts, offering enhanced protection against brain injuries.

Smart Features for Enhanced Visibility and Safety:

Woolf Helmets integrates intuitive technology to keep riders safe and focused:

- Hands-Free Turn Signals: Activated by simple head tilts, allowing riders to signal intentions without removing hands from handlebars.

- Automatic Brake Lights: Stop-motion detection triggers brake lights, alerting others on the road to braking or stopping.

- Crash Detection Alerts: In the event of an accident, the helmet can notify emergency services and emergency contacts with the rider's location, ensuring timely assistance.

Woolf Helmets Ethos: Safety, Sustainability & Social Impact:

Woolf Helmets is dedicated to making a positive impact in the global community. For every helmet purchased at woolfhelmets.com, one standard, non-folding helmet will be donated to a child in an underprivileged area, providing safer mobility for those who need it most.

For every helmet sold through the Kickstarter campaign, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to initiatives aimed at addressing children’s mobility poverty, ensuring safer, more accessible transportation for underserved communities.

In addition to prioritizing rider safety, Woolf Helmets is committed to sustainability and ethical manufacturing. Each helmet is made from 95% recycled materials, significantly reducing waste and promoting an eco-friendly future.

Join the Movement:

As urban mobility evolves, Woolf Helmets is committed to leading the charge in safety innovation. By backing the Kickstarter campaign launching on April 2, backers will have the opportunity to be among the first to experience this pioneering helmet and contribute to a safer, more sustainable future for micromobility. For more information and to sign up for early access to launch-day deals of up to 55% off, visit Woolf Helmets' official website or Kickstarter.

About Woolf Helmets:

Woolf Helmets is dedicated to redefining cycle and scooter safety through innovative design and technology. By combining convenience with advanced protective features, Woolf Helmets aims to provide riders with unparalleled safety solutions that fit seamlessly into their lifestyles—all while making a positive social and environmental impact.

About Jeff Woolf

The innovation behind Woolf Helmets comes from Jeff Woolf OBE, a multi-award-winning inventor and innovation expert. Recognized for his contributions to design and engineering, Jeff was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for services to innovation. His passion for helmet safety stems from a life-threatening cycling accident that he survived only because he was wearing a helmet.

