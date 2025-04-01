HELM Innovations Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Security for Critical Government Partners

Building Teams that Lead... Quality Information Assurance Still Serving...

HELM's certification confirms their comprehensive security approach, positioning HELM as a secure and reliable partner for clients' complex security challenges.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HELM Innovations, LLC, a trusted partner delivering integrated science, technology, and strategic thinking solutions to critical government clients including the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC), Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO CBRND), Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OSD (R&E)), Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), today announced its successful attainment of ISO 27001 certification. This globally recognized standard underscores HELM Innovations' unwavering commitment to the highest levels of information security, a paramount requirement for supporting its vital national security missions.

This prestigious certification demonstrates HELM Innovations' dedication to establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving its information security management system (ISMS). By adhering to the stringent requirements of ISO 27001, HELM Innovations ensures the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive information entrusted to them by their clients, particularly those operating in high-stakes environments facing constantly evolving threats.

"On day one, our clients expect our team and systems to support their need for proper handling of information," said Steve Hoffman, President, HELM Innovations, LLC. "For organizations like the USMC, JPEO CBRND, OSD (R&E), DOD, DHS, and CIA, the security of their data and systems is non-negotiable. Achieving ISO 27001 certification validates our holistic approach to information security and provides our clients with the assurance that we operate with the most rigorous security protocols."

The ISO 27001 certification recognizes HELM Innovations' comprehensive approach to safeguarding information, encompassing not only advanced technological measures but also the critical aspects of thorough personnel vetting and the implementation of robust security policies. This multi-faceted strategy ensures a resilient defense against potential vulnerabilities and threats.

"By becoming ISO 27001 certified, HELM's dedication to security and client success makes HELM a stable small business partner," added Steve Hoffman, President. "At HELM Innovations, we pride ourselves on building teams that lead the integration of science, technology, and strategic thinking to support our clients' rapid and decisive actions. This certification further strengthens our ability to deliver on that promise by ensuring the security and integrity of the information we handle. It reflects our commitment to information management security, proactive risk management, enhanced cyber-resilience, and overall operational excellence."

With decades of experience supporting the DOD/DHS and a strong background in C5ISR, Science & Technology, HELM Innovations, LLC is uniquely positioned to understand and address the complex security challenges faced by its clients. This ISO 27001 certification reinforces the company's dedication to enabling government executives to align enterprise priorities with resources by fostering transparency, breaking down stove-piped processes, and conveying best practices that lead to rapid decision-making and the achievement of critical operational objectives.

About HELM Innovations, LLC

HELM Innovations, LLC is a leading provider of innovative solutions and strategic support to government clients, including the U.S. Marine Corps, JPEO CBRND, OSD (R&E), Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the intelligence community. Specializing in integrating science, technology, and strategic thinking to address critical challenges in C5ISR, Science & Technology, and enterprise resource alignment, HELM Innovations is committed to delivering secure, reliable, and effective solutions that support national security missions. Founded on a foundation of deep experience within the DOD/DHS and a passion for innovation, HELM Innovations empowers government leaders to make informed decisions and achieve operational success.

