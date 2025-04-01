KraLos GmbH and WEBOUNCER: Redefining cybersecurity with patented technology and honeypot

BURGDORF , GERMANY, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine a small town in Lower Saxony, Burgdorf, 31303 – a place known more for its tranquility than for world-changing innovations. But it was right here, in the midst of tranquil streets and green meadows, that a story began almost seven years ago that was to shake up the cybersecurity industry. KraLos GmbH was born – from an idea that was so bold that it could only have come from two men with a real pioneering spirit: Carsten Klein and Christian Greiwe.

Carsten, a man with over 20 years of experience in IT security, was tired of complicated systems that offered companies more headaches than protection. He dreamed of a solution that was simple but ingenious – something that even the smallest online store could use without being an IT genius. Christian, a tech visionary with a knack for turning seemingly impossible ideas into code, was the perfect partner. In 2018, they sat together in a small office, surrounded by coffee mugs, and asked themselves one question: "How can we make the digital world safer – for everyone?"

The answer was WEBOUNCER – a patented, structured cybersecurity solution that not only stops threats such as bot attacks or phishing in real time but also uses a honeypot to outwit the attackers. For six years, they honed this masterpiece, often until midnight, driven by the conviction that security should not be a luxury, but a fundamental right. The result? A product that made the industry sit up and take notice: European Enterprise Awards 2022, Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2023, German Business Awards 2024 and finally the Cybersecurity Software of the Year 2025 – awards that mean not only fame, but a mission: to protect companies worldwide from cybercriminals.

But KraLos is more than just WEBOUNCER. It is the story of two founders who combined their different strengths to form an unbeatable team. Carsten, the strategist who forges partnerships and conquers markets with an eye for the big picture. Christian, the CTO, who redefines the limits of what is possible with technical precision. Together, they have built a company that does not float in the clouds but has both feet on the ground – in Burgdorf, where it all began.



WEBOUNCER: Patented technology meets honeypot innovation

WEBOUNCER is more than just security software – it's a visionary solution that redefines the protection of web-based applications. The patented system uses a disruptive design to detect and block real-time analytics, threats such as bot attacks, SQL injection or phishing before damage is done. WEBOUNCER is unique because of its integrated honeypot: This clever trap attracts attackers, analyzes their behavior and provides valuable data to continuously improve protection. Without additional hardware, the solution remains flexible, scalable and easy to integrate into existing systems.

"The honeypot is our ace up our sleeve," explains Carsten Klein, Managing Director of KraLos. "It turns attacks into knowledge and makes WEBOUNCER a proactive tool that outsmarts cybercriminals."



A series of awards as proof of excellence

WEBOUNCER's journey began in 2022 with the European Enterprise Award for "Most Innovative Cybersecurity Software Developers – Europe", which recognized KraLo's innovative power on the international stage. This was followed in 2023 by the Cybersecurity Excellence Award Gold Winner, which recognized the software's outstanding effectiveness in the fight against cyber threats. The German Business Award 2024 honored KraLos for its economic success and national importance, before the Cybersecurity Software of the Year Award in 2025 marked the global breakthrough. These awards are more than trophies – they are milestones on the way to reshaping cybersecurity.

Targeting the booming web application security market—projected to reach $15 billion by 2030—WEBOUNCER addresses the vulnerabilities of websites, e-commerce platforms, and SaaS applications, which are prime targets for over 70% of cyberattacks. Alongside its free Web Surface Scanner, KraLos is expanding globally while meeting stringent regulations like the NIS2 directive. Rooted in Germany but with international ambitions, KraLos and WEBOUNCER blend cutting-edge technology and strategic innovation to redefine cybersecurity, empowering businesses worldwide to stay ahead of evolving digital threats.



Global ambitions and local origins

KraLos may be rooted in Lower Saxony, but the vision is global. The free Web Surface Scanner, which enables companies to carry out an initial security check of their websites, has already been popular worldwide and serves as an entry point into the WEBOUNCER world. "Cybersecurity is a universal challenge," Klein emphasizes. "With WEBOUNCER, we want to enable companies from Europe to Asia to secure their web applications – efficiently and future-proof."

The awards have given KraLos extra momentum to conquer the international market. At the same time, WEBOUNCER meets the strictest regulatory standards such as the NIS2 directive, making it the ideal choice for companies looking to combine compliance and protection.



The future of cybersecurity starts now

The success story of KraLos and WEBOUNCER is proof that innovation and determination are the answer to growing cybercrime. With patented technology, an integrated honeypot and an impressive list of awards – European Enterprise Awards 2022, Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2023, German Business Awards 2024 and Cybersecurity Software of the Year 2025 – KraLos shows how the world of cybersecurity for web applications can be revolutionised. At a time when attacks are becoming smarter and more frequent, WEBOUNCER not only provides protection, but a strategy for the future – one that puts cybercriminals in their place and empowers businesses worldwide.



Legal Disclaimer:

