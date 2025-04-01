Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and announces termination of enforcement action with Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., and Nano Banc

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Nicolás Pérez Alvarado

Former employee of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Embezzlement of bank funds

Also on Tuesday, the Board announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Irvine, California, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., Irvine, California, and Nano Banc, Irvine, California

Cease and Desist Order dated January 18, 2022 (PDF)

Terminated March 20, 2025

