Receptor.AI and Ono Pharmaceutical enter a research collaboration to accelerate AI-powered drug discovery

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Receptor.AI, a leading preclinical TechBio company transforming drug discovery through AI, has announced a new research collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Ono”) aimed at designing novel drug candidates. Through this partnership, both companies will jointly pursue the identification and development of therapeutic compounds with improved potency, selectivity, and pharmacological characteristics.“Our collaboration with Ono underscores our commitment to employing advanced AI-driven methods in drug discovery,” said Dr. Alan Nafiiev, CEO of Receptor.AI. “By combining Ono’s long-standing legacy in discovering innovative therapies with Receptor.AI’s multiplatform ecosystem, we aim to accelerate the path from concept to clinic—ultimately bringing transformative treatments to patients who need them most.”“We have high regard for Receptor.AI’s generative AI technology and computational platforms,” said Seishi Katsumata, Corporate Officer / Executive Director, Discovery & Research of Ono. “Receptor.AI’s proven track record in streamlining early-stage discovery aligns with our pursuit of breakthrough therapies. We look forward to making significant progress together and advancing our shared R&D efforts.”About Receptor.AIReceptor.AI is a preclinical TechBio company specializing in generative AI for drug discovery. Receptor.AI has developed a robust, validated AI-driven ecosystem tailored to address complex protein targets, comprising three core platforms:• Small Molecule Platform: De novo AI-driven design of small molecules by leveraging key interactions related to biological activity with optimization of over 80 drug properties.• Peptides Platform: AI-guided de novo design and optimization of linear and cyclic peptides against challenging targets, including “undruggable” protein-protein interactions.• Induced Proximity Platform: Engineering ternary complexes to transform structurally unresolved native and induced PPIs into druggable targets.Built on extensive experience and over 40 successful joint discovery projects, Receptor.AI’s multiplatform ecosystem empowers researchers to design small molecules, peptides, and induced proximity agents with unprecedented speed and accuracy. By focusing on validated, modular workflows that integrate seamlessly into existing R&D processes, Receptor.AI has become a trusted partner to big pharma companies and academic institutions worldwide. For further information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.receptor.ai/ About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., headquartered in Osaka, is an R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company committed to creating innovative medicines in specific areas. ONO focuses its research on the oncology, immunology, neurology and specialty research with high medical needs as priority areas for discovery and development of innovative medicines. For further information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en

