BUCKS COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOUNDATION (BCCCF) ANNOUNCES  THE 18th ANNUAL  SALUTE TO MOTHERS SCHOLARSHIP TEA EVENT

Bucks County Community College Foundation announces Salute to Mothers Scholarship Tea Event for May 2. The fundraiser supports mothers pursing higher education.

The generosity of last year’s attendees and donors enabled us to provide 37 scholarships to student mothers, helping them take the next steps in their academic journeys” — Amy Masgay, Office of Student Affairs

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bucks County Community College Foundation (BCCCF) is delighted to announce that tickets are now available for the Annual Salute to Mothers Scholarship Tea. This event marks the 18th year of supporting mothers in pursuing their academic dreams while raising a family. The much-anticipated tented affair and fundraiser will take place on Friday, May 2, 2025, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM in the picturesque Tyler Gardens on the Newtown campus. Tickets are $65.00 each and can be purchased at: http://www.salutetomothers.net/ Since its inception in 2007, the Salute to Mothers Scholarship Tea has awarded over 225 scholarships, providing more than $330,000 in financial assistance to student mothers balancing their education with family responsibilities. This year’s event embraces the grace and excitement of the Kentucky Derby, inviting guests to showcase their fanciful springtime hats while enjoying an elegant afternoon tea complete with gourmet tea sandwiches, delightful desserts, and live entertainment by acclaimed violinist Claudia Pellegrini. Attendees can look forward to a joyful and meaningful experience while directly contributing to the success of student mothers at Bucks County Community College.Student Mother Guest Speakers :This year’s event proudly features two inspiring student speakers whose journeys embody the spirit of the Salute to Mothers Scholarship.Renee Koepke, a devoted mother and former Salute to Mothers Scholarship recipient, successfully completed the BCCC Paralegal Program, earning two scholarships along the way. Since graduating in 2024, Renee has begun a fulfilling career at Dischell Bartle Dooley Law Offices, serving clients in Montgomery and Berks Counties.Joining her is Kassandra Konyves, an Early Childhood Education major who began her studies at Bucks in 2019. Set to graduate this year, Kassandra exemplifies perseverance and dedication, balancing academics, employment, and motherhood with unwavering determination.Both Renee and Kassandra reflect the mission of the Salute to Mothers Scholarship—empowering student mothers to pursue their educational goals while navigating the demands of work and family life.A Legacy of Impact :The impact of the Salute to Mothers Scholarship goes beyond numbers—it touches lives and builds futures. Roxanne Rowe, a nursing student and scholarship recipient, shared:"I am motivated to make the most of this opportunity and to give back to my community in the future. It is my hope that one day, I, myself may be in a position of awarding a scholarship to a student in need. Once again, thank you for investing in my future and for making a significant difference in my life."Loubna Fisly, another scholarship recipient and 2022 nursing student, echoed this sentiment:"When I graduate from nursing school, I plan to use what I have learned to make a difference in people’s lives...the same way that the Salute to Mothers scholarship has made a difference in mine. The Committee’s willingness and generous contribution makes it possible for me to achieve my goal."“The generosity of last year’s attendees and donors enabled us to provide 37 scholarships to student mothers, helping them take the next steps in their academic journeys,” said Amy Masgay, Office of Student Affairs and Salute to Mothers Scholarship Tea Planning Committee member. “Continuing the legacy started by Betty Tsai 18 years ago is truly an honor, and we look forward to making an even greater impact this year.”Sponsors & Committee :The success of this event is made possible by generous sponsors, including Parx Casino, The First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown, NJM Insurance Group, Remington & Vernick Engineers, and Mignoni Jewelry.The 2025 Salute to Mothers Scholarship Tea Committee includes:Mary Ellen Bornak, Susanne Derby ’70, Jennifer Frost, Samantha Gross, Mary Jane Leonard, Amy Masgay, Nereida McCulley-Breustedt, Pam Ottenheimer, Susan Pfizenmayer, Marilyn Puchalski, Betty Tsai, Carole WilliamsAbout the Salute to Mothers Scholarship :In 2007, faculty member Betty Tsai noticed mothers struggling to raise their families while pursuing a college education, this observation was the crux that motivated Tsai to do something to help them. Since its creation, the Salute to Mothers Scholarship Tea event has now raised $330,000, representing over 225 scholarships. Sponsors of the eighteenth annual Salute to Mothers Scholarship include: Parx Casino, The First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown, NJM Insurance Group, Remington & Vernick Engineers, Mignoni Jewelry.About the Bucks County Community College Foundation (BCCCF) :The Bucks County Community College Foundation’s mission is to advance the College as a community of excellence and act as a supporting partner in Bucks County Community College’s efforts to provide a quality education to all interested and active learners. The Foundation approaches local, regional, and national supporters to create partnerships and raise funds, assistance, and awareness in support of both new and existing educational opportunities. Learn more at: https://www.bucks.edu/discover/foundation/ Join the Bucks County Community College in celebrating and supporting student mothers! Secure your tickets today and be part of an inspiring afternoon dedicated to empowering student mothers through education. Your support makes a difference!Find inspiring stories and testimonials from past scholarship recipients here: https://issuu.com/bucks.edu/docs/salutetomothersbooklet

