At-Capacity Crowd Honors Renowned Sculptor Selma Burke at  Phillips’ Mill’s Opening Night Previews

PA Senator Steven J. Santarsiero with Phillips’ Mill President Jane Ford-Hutchinson. Photo Credit: Daniel Michael Sierchio Selma Burke Invitational African American Art Show Chair, Mary Flamer. Photo Credit: Daniel Michael Sierchio Phillips’ Mill President Jane Ford-Hutchinson picutured with Mandy Mundy and Peter Van Dine from the Bucks County Foundation. Photo Credit: Daniel Michael Sierchio

A Powerful Tribute to Renowned African American Sculptor Selma Burke Brings Artists, Patrons, and Regional Leaders Together in New Hope. On View through June 29

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Phillips’ Mill Community Association was buzzing with energy and artistic pride as an at-capacity crowd gathered on Friday, May 30, 2025, to celebrate the opening preview of the Selma Burke Invitational African American Art Show. This landmark exhibition running now through June 29th pays homage to one of America’s most influential artists and educators—Selma Burke, a longtime New Hope resident and central figure in the Harlem Renaissance.The evening drew an impressive and passionate cross-section of artists, collectors, civic leaders, and art enthusiasts from across Bucks County and beyond. Guests were greeted by PA State Senator Steve Santarsiero, who personally thanked the artists, curators, and patrons for bringing this important cultural celebration to life. Representatives from Representative Tim Brennan’s office, including Lloyd Morgan and Kelly Whitman, were also in attendance to show their support.The exhibition, which officially runs May 31–June 29, features over 60 dynamic works by Black artists Burke taught, mentored, or inspired. Works range in price with many artists internationally collected and museum-exhibited. Notable artists in attendance included:• Kimberly Camp, former president and CEO of the Barnes Foundation and founding director of the Smithsonian Institution’s Experimental Gallery, who shared heartfelt stories about Burke’s mentorship and exhibited several signature dolls• James Dupree, whose vibrant work has been showcased from Harlem to Copenhagen• Ron Tarver, Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer and acclaimed visual artist• Lee Johnson, a rising local talent whose presence underscored the exhibit’s commitment to celebrating emerging voicesBoth Camp and Duprée shared personal stories of their experiences with Selma Burke.Opening night also welcomed leadership from the Bucks County Foundation, including Executive Director, Mandy Mundy and Peter M. Van Dine, recognizing the Foundation’s vital grant support in helping bring the exhibition to life. Jane Ford-Hutchinson, President of Phillips’ Mill, and Mary Flamer, Chair of the Selma Burke Show Committee, greeted visitors alongside many Mill members and art patrons.The night before the public preview, Phillips’ Mill hosted a special sneak peek for regional arts professionals, welcoming representatives from the James A. Michener Museum, Grounds for Sculpture, The Princeton University Art Museum, Hicks Art Center, and the newly formed African American Museum of Bucks County. Their enthusiastic responses and praise reflect the wide cultural impact this exhibition is already making.The show’s Selma Burke Collection, on loan from collectors, several from the local community, serves as a meaningful centerpiece in the exhibition. Burke’s legacy—most famously her sculpted relief of President Franklin D. Roosevelt used on the U.S. dime—is both preserved and elevated in this landmark show.Visitors continue to express excitement over the show’s vibrancy, storytelling, and the opportunity to learn about a figure who shaped American art and empowered generations of artists. This exhibition not only honors the past but invigorates the future of Black art in Bucks County and beyond. This special exhibition is open weekends from noon to 5 PM and select artwork is available for purchase, supporting the Mill and the artists it represents. More at PhillipsMill.org.Phillips’ Mill Community Association, located at 2619 River Road, New Hope, PA, has been a home for the arts since 1929. To learn more about the Selma Burke show, and about the historic gristmill, its illustrious history as the Birthplace of Pennsylvania Impressionism, other events, and membership, visit phillipsmill.org. Questions? info@phillipsmill.org, 215-862-0582.Exhibition Dates: May 31–June 29, 2025Location: Phillips’ Mill Community Association, 2619 River Road, New Hope, PAGallery Hours: Saturdays & Sundays, 12–5 PM Admission: $7 / Free for membersArtwork Available for Purchase

