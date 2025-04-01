LUV Car Wash Expands Presence in Santa Rosa with Acquisition of Future Express Car Wash in Rohnert Park

LUV Car Wash expands in Santa Rosa with the acquisition of Future Express Car Wash in Rohnert Park, enhancing its footprint and customer service in the region.

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUV Car Wash, a leading national express car wash brand, is excited to announce the acquisition of Future Express Car Wash located in Rohnert Park, California. This latest acquisition further solidifies LUV Car Wash’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the Santa Rosa market, where the company currently has four additional sites under contract.

“Santa Rosa has been an exceptional market for us, and we’re thrilled to continue expanding our footprint here,” said J.T. Thomson, Chief Development Officer at LUV Car Wash. “This acquisition allows us to better serve our customers in an area where we’ve seen strong demand and continued customer loyalty.”

With this strategic move, LUV Car Wash continues its aggressive growth across California, modernizing and enhancing car wash experiences with industry-leading technology, eco-friendly practices, and a focus on exceptional customer service.

The newly acquired site will be rebranded and upgraded to align with LUV Car Wash’s high standards, ensuring a consistent, top-tier experience for customers throughout the region.

About LUV Car Wash

LUV Car Wash is one of the fastest-growing express car wash platforms in the country, operating dozens of locations across multiple states. With a focus on operational excellence and customer satisfaction, LUV Car Wash is committed to delivering a premium wash experience through innovation, efficiency, and community engagement.

