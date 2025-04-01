Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed an amicus brief supporting President Donald Trump’s constitutional authority to stop the invasion at the southern border in the interest of national security.

“The Constitution imposes a clear and irrevocable duty on the federal government to protect the States from invasion, and the unprecedented surge of aliens from around the world represents the worst invasion America has ever experienced,” said Attorney General Paxton. “For four years the failed Biden Administration flagrantly refused to do what President Trump has accomplished in mere months, but now radical left-wing groups and rogue activist judges are standing in the way of national security, public safety, and the Constitution itself. The federal government must be allowed to do its duty, end the invasion, and save our beloved country.”

On January 20, his first day in office, President Trump issued an executive order to protect “the American people against invasion” by directing the vast powers under his authority to enforce federal law, stop illegal immigration, and remove dangerous aliens threatening Americans’ safety and security. However, groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies sued to keep the border open and the invasion ongoing. Attorney General Paxton filed a brief supporting the President’s efforts to safeguard the American people.

The brief explains: “Preventing the federal government from addressing the southern border crisis forces it to violate its constitutional duty and leaves the states vulnerable to precisely the type of threat the Framers anticipated. Instead, this Court should allow the federal government to uphold its obligation under U.S. Const. art. IV, § 4 to secure the border, repel this ongoing invasion, and protect the states from further harm. Anything less undermines the Constitution.”

