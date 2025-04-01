The Creative Agency Ranked No. 35 on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountain List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Jahna Eichel, The Creative Agency's CEO and Founder.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized for its exceptional growth, The Creative Agency is redefining the modern marketing landscape with its innovative in-house style external agency approach and fractional CMO services.

Inc., the leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, has officially ranked The Creative Agency at No. 35 on its annual Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountain list. This prestigious recognition celebrates the fastest-growing private companies in the region, spanning Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. The Creative Agency’s rapid growth underscores its expertise in delivering cutting-edge marketing, media, and branding solutions through its revolutionary business model.

“The Creative Agency was built on the foundation of integrity, creativity, and results. Being named one of the fastest-growing companies in the Rocky Mountain region is a testament to our team’s relentless commitment to excellence,” said Jahna Eichel, Founder & CEO of The Creative Agency. “Our in-house style external agency model is transforming the way businesses approach marketing, providing them with the flexibility, expertise, and strategic oversight they need to thrive.”

Pioneering the Future of Marketing with an In-House Style External Agency Model

Unlike traditional marketing firms that operate at arm’s length, The Creative Agency fully integrates with its clients as if it were their in-house marketing department—offering a seamless, full-service experience under one roof. This approach allows businesses to access a highly specialized marketing team without the cost and complexity of maintaining an internal department. By embedding directly into a company’s operations, The Creative Agency ensures strategy, branding, digital marketing, lead generation, cinematography, and content creation work in perfect synergy to drive growth.

In addition, the agency’s fractional CMO services provide companies with executive-level marketing leadership without the commitment of a full-time hire. This innovative service gives businesses access to strategic expertise, market insights, and campaign execution at a fraction of the cost, enabling them to scale efficiently and effectively.

The Inc. Regionals Recognition

The Inc. Regionals list provides a unique view of the most successful independent businesses fueling the region’s economic expansion. Between 2021 and 2023, the 100 private companies featured on this year’s Rocky Mountain list achieved a median growth rate of 135%, collectively adding thousands of jobs and billions of dollars to the local economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountain, including company profiles, will be available at www.inc.com/regionals/rocky-mountain starting April 1, 2025. The list offers an interactive database sortable by industry, location, and other key criteria.

About The Creative Agency

The Creative Agency is an award-winning, full-service marketing and media firm specializing in brand growth, data-driven SEO, lead generation, content creation, cinematography, and strategic storytelling. Pioneering the in-house style external agency model, the firm integrates seamlessly with clients, providing the expertise and resources of a full-scale marketing department without the overhead of an in-house team. Additionally, The Creative Agency’s fractional CMO services offer executive-level marketing strategy and execution, empowering brands to make data-driven decisions and maximize their marketing investments.

Founded by marketing innovator Jahna Eichel, The Creative Agency is redefining the modern marketing landscape by delivering flexible, high-impact solutions tailored to the evolving needs of businesses. With a relentless focus on innovation, strategy, and execution, the agency has become a trusted partner for brands seeking to elevate their market presence and drive measurable results.

Learn more: www.thecreativeagency.com

