NovaCHARGE Partners with Charge Rigs, Bolstered by Investment, to Provide Reliable, Innovative DC Fast Charge Solutions

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovaCHARGE , a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure solutions, is excited to announce its ongoing partnership with Charge Rigs to continue providing the most reliable, cutting-edge DC Fast Charge hardware solutions in the industry. In addition to the strategic partnership, NovaCHARGE has made a significant investment in Charge Rigs, further solidifying its commitment to advancing mobile DC Fast Charging technology and supporting the growth of the electric vehicle market.This collaboration ensures that businesses, fleet operators, and emergency responders have access to the most advanced and dependable charging technology, designed to be flexible and adaptable in any situation. NovaCHARGE and Charge Rigs are working together to offer scalable, innovative solutions that address the diverse needs of today’s rapidly expanding EV infrastructure. Notably, Charge Rigs' chargers are integrated with NovaBOT, an A.I. agent-based software platform that ensures industry-leading reliability by diagnosing, analyzing and repairing charger issues. The self-healing nature of this hardware and software integration reduces downtime and improves operational efficiency.“Partnering with Charge Rigs has allowed us to stay at the forefront of the EV charging industry, and our investment in Charge Rigs demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing the most innovative and reliable charging solutions,” said Oscar Rodriguez, CEO of NovaCHARGE. “With this collaboration, we are ensuring that fleets, businesses, and emergency responders have access to cutting-edge technology that keeps operations running smoothly and supports rapid, reliable charging in times of crisis.”At the core of this ongoing partnership is the Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger by Charge Rigs, a breakthrough in mobile charging technology that delivers fast, efficient charging for a wide variety of applications. Whether for day-to-day fleet management or emergency rescue operations, the Flexx ensures that EVs are charged quickly and reliably- providing critical support when infrastructure is unavailable or compromised. The integration of NovaBOT into the Flexx charger ensures that every charging cycle is optimized for maximum uptime, driving reliability in even the most demanding environments.“I’m excited for Charge Rigs’ partnership with NovaCHARGE as our first dealer,” said Paul Boes, CEO of Charge Rigs. “DC Fast Charging is where this industry is headed, and NovaCHARGE has proven it knows how to get the job done with exceptional service, technology, and software. We’re not in this to do a half-baked job, and teaming up with NovaCHARGE makes that goal a reality for both of us.”Key Highlights of the Ongoing Partnership and Investment:• Commitment to Reliability: NovaCHARGE’s ongoing partnership with Charge Rigs ensures that businesses, fleet operators, and emergency responders have access to the most reliable DC Fast Charging solutions, built for performance even in the most challenging environments. The integration of NovaBOT software further enhances charging reliability and operational efficiency.• Innovation Through Investment: By investing in Charge Rigs, NovaCHARGE is doubling down on its commitment to bringing next-level innovation to the EV charging infrastructure market, driving the development of mobile charging solutions that set the standard for flexibility and efficiency.• Emergency Response Capability: The Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger provides a crucial lifeline in emergency response scenarios, whether it’s EVs stranded in natural disasters, during evacuations, or in urgent rescue missions, ensuring rapid deployment and reliable performance when it’s needed most.• Scalability and Flexibility: With solutions that cater to a wide variety of applications—from fleet management and commercial use to emergency response—this ongoing partnership offers scalable, adaptable, and high-performance charging options for multiple industries.NovaCHARGE’s investment in Charge Rigs strengthens its position as a leader in the EV infrastructure space. This partnership continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in mobile DC Fast Charging, ensuring customers have access to the most reliable and adaptable charging solutions available.About NovaCHARGENovaCHARGE is a trusted provider of innovative EV charging infrastructure solutions, committed to delivering reliable, scalable, and future-ready technologies. Serving a wide range of customers, including fleet operators, commercial businesses, and government agencies, NovaCHARGE is leading the charge in the EV industry by offering solutions that promote sustainability, efficiency, and the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.For more information, please visit www.NovaCHARGE.net

