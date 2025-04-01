Manor AG Achieves 30% Write-Off Reduction Through YDISTRI’S AI-Driven Inventory Balancing

Manor Case Study

Largest department store chain in Switzerland uses retail solution for intelligently redistributing unsold inventory to real-time demand

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manor AG, Switzerland’s leading department store chain, was already recognized for its strong industry performance yet still faced a key issue common to many large retailers: the challenge of managing balancing inventory levels to meet demand without overstocking. By implementing YDISTRI’s advanced AI-driven solution, Manor has successfully reduced inventory write-offs by 30%, highlighting how even established leaders can achieve significant gains with the right technology.

Real-Time Inventory Redistribution for Greater Efficiency

YDISTRI’s AI-based platform provided Manor with real-time insights into product demand across locations. This allowed the retailer to redistribute unsold inventory to stores where demand was higher, significantly reducing the amount of unsellable stock. By cutting write-offs by 30%, reducing dead stock, and improving service levels by 4%, Manor significantly enhanced both its profitability and operational efficiency.

“Retailers often underestimate the impact of real-time inventory redistribution. By focusing on balancing stock across locations, Manor AG managed to turn excess inventory into valuable sales opportunities, achieving significant reductions in unsellable stock,” said Roland Dzogan, CEO of YDISTRI.

Boosting Service Levels and Customer Satisfaction

In addition to reducing write-offs, Manor also saw a 4% improvement in service levels, ensuring that customers had better access to the products they were looking for. This not only boosted sales but also enhanced overall customer satisfaction, reinforcing the importance of operational efficiency in delivering a superior shopping experience.

“The AI-driven redistribution is creating clear value for our organization. Not only did we see a significant improvement in our P&L but we also started using this tool to predict future write-offs with much greater accuracy, which is crucial for our financial planning,” said Stöcklin Thomas, CFO at Manor AG.

Manor’s results are a testament to how even top performers can benefit from advanced technology to drive operational improvements and maximize profitability.

You may download the case study here: https://ydistri.com/case-study/manor

