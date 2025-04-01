Minister Dean Macpherson mourns passing of former Deputy Minister, Renier Schoeman

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has expressed his sadness following the passing of former Deputy Minister, Renier Schoeman, yesterday after a short illness.

Mr. Schoeman served from 1994 - 1996 as the Deputy Minister of Education in the Government of National Unity under President Nelson Mandela and from 2002 to 2004 as the Deputy Minister of Health under President Thabo Mbeki. In 2019, he was appointed to serve as a Commissioner for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mr. Schoeman was a consummate politician who straddled several political parties during his career, but whose service and dedication were non-negotiable. He was also the most loyal of people to his family and friends.

The Minister was able to visit Mr. Schoeman in October 2024 to enjoy tea and milk tart with Renier and his dear wife, Vida, where they were able to fondly recall the more than 30 years that they have known each other and contemplate the politics of the country.

Mr. Schoeman's love for his country and politics remained with him until the very end.

The Minister expresses his sincerest condolences to his wife, Vida and children, Le Roux and Retha.

