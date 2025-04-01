ATD Roofing Appoints Splash Omnimedia as Agency of Record

ATD Roofing gets the job done right with precision and safety on every shingle. The ATD Roofing crew works efficiently and securely to protect what matters most—your home.

Strategic partnership aims to enhance brand presence and customer engagement across the Southeast.

We look forward to developing and implementing marketing initiatives that reflect their commitment to excellence and expand their reach to new customers.” — Matt Thompson

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATD Roofing, renowned for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, has officially partnered with Splash Omnimedia, a full-service marketing agency serving the Southeastern United States, to lead its marketing and branding initiatives. This alliance is designed to elevate ATD Roofing's visibility and reinforce its reputation as a trusted leader in the roofing industry.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Splash Omnimedia," said Mike Shaw, President of ATD Roofing. "Their proven expertise in crafting impactful marketing strategies aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and our dedication to serving our clients with excellence."

Splash Omnimedia brings a wealth of experience in branding, digital marketing, and media planning. Known for their innovative approaches and results-driven strategies, they have a track record of propelling businesses toward significant growth.

"Partnering with ATD Roofing presents an exciting opportunity to collaborate with a company that values quality and integrity," said Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia. "We look forward to developing and implementing marketing initiatives that reflect their commitment to excellence and expand their reach to new customers."

This partnership will focus on enhancing ATD Roofing's brand presence through targeted digital campaigns, website optimization, and community engagement efforts. By leveraging Splash Omnimedia's comprehensive marketing services, ATD Roofing aims to connect more effectively with homeowners and businesses seeking reliable roofing solutions.

About ATD Roofing:

Founded in 2016, ATD Roofing has established itself as a trusted provider of roofing services across the Carolinas and the Southeast. Specializing in both residential and commercial projects, ATD Roofing offers a range of services including roof repairs, replacements, gutters, siding, and storm restoration. With a commitment to superior craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, ATD Roofing has successfully completed over 5,600 projects, earning an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

About Splash Omnimedia:

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing and media agency based in the Southeastern United States. Specializing in branding, digital marketing, media strategy, and web development, Splash Omnimedia partners with businesses across industries to deliver impactful campaigns and measurable growth. With a passion for storytelling and strategy, the team empowers brands to connect authentically with their audiences.

Contact Information:

Splash Omnimedia

Attn: Matt Thompson, Senior Partner

Email: splashme@splashomnimedia.com

Phone: (803) 785-5656

Website: https://splashomnimedia.com

[###]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.