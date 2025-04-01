Leo Cancer Care and The Swallows Head & Neck Cancer Charity Team Up to Improve Future Radiotherapy Experience

A demonstration of a head and neck cancer patient setup using prototype devices in the Leo Cancer Care Upright Radiotherapy solution*

CRAWLEY, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leo Cancer Care , a medical device company reintroducing the practice of treating patients in an upright position for radiotherapy, is partnering with The Swallows , a global head and neck cancer support charity. This collaboration aims to raise awareness, support research, and bring people together at events around the world.At the heart of this partnership, Leo Cancer Care will work closely with The Swallows to ensure that the voices of patients and their experiences are central to the development and implementation of its upright radiotherapy solution. The Swallows’ vast network of support groups and its annual International Head and Neck Cancer Conference provide invaluable opportunities to engage with patients, caregivers, and medical professionals, ensuring continuous feedback and improvement of the new technology.The collaboration was recently marked by a visit from The Swallows Head & Neck Cancer Charity’ founder and survivor of head & neck cancer, Chris Curtis, to Leo Cancer Care’s UK headquarters. Chris, who experienced treatment for head and neck cancer himself and is a passionate advocate for cancer patients, had the opportunity to experience Leo Cancer Care’s innovative upright patient positioning system firsthand. Comparing it to his own experience with supine radiotherapy, he highlighted key benefits, such as improved setup efficiency for those with post-surgery muscle and nerve damage, improved management of oral secretions, and finally, if using open-faced masks, the ability to see out, eye-to-eye with clinicians. Both parties see a huge opportunity to improve the treatment experience with this shift to a seated position for radiotherapy.“The time spent in radiotherapy might be just a few weeks, but its impact lasts a lifetime,” Chris said. “Upright radiotherapy has the potential to transform patient experiences without them even realising it. If we can reduce the physical and emotional toll of treatment, we are taking a huge step forward, this is a true game changer for tomorrows patients.”This partnership represents a shared commitment to improving the lives of those affected by head and neck cancer. By bringing together technology and patient advocacy, Leo Cancer Care and The Swallows Head & Neck Cancer Charity are working towards a future where upright radiotherapy is a mainstream, accessible treatment option across various radiation therapy modalities, including photons, protons, and heavy ions.*The Leo Cancer Care technology is not yet clinically available

