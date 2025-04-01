Nepal: journalist burned alive during pro-monarchy rally

The NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in calling for an immediate investigation into the death of photojournalist Suresh Rajak in Nepal.

On 28 March, Rajak was burned to death while reporting from a building that was set alight by royalist protestors, thousands of whom had gathered in Kathmandu to demand the restoration of the monarchy and the return of former king Gyanendra Shah.

Rajak, the head of the camera and video division of Avenues Television, became trapped when protesters targeted the building after police allegedly launched tear gas at the crowd from the top floor.

Rajak’s colleagues reportedly pleaded with police to search the burning building. Police allegedly displayed little concern, maintaining that no one was left inside. A body, suspected to be Rajak’s, was later recovered and Avenues Television announced his death on air.

The NUJ joins the IFJ and its affiliates the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) and Nepal Press Union (NPU) in strongly condemning Rajak’s death.

The FNJ said:

“The FNJ is shocked by the news of Rajak's death in such a violent act by pro-royalist protesters. The FNJ demands legal action against the perpetrators, calling on the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into this inhumane incident. The Union extends its heartfelt condolences and expresses its deepest sympathies to Rajak’s family.”

The NPU said:

“The incidents of violent protests, the attack on The Annapurna Post, Kantipur Television, and other media, and threats against journalists are highly condemnable. The Nepal Press Union strongly opposes such actions against press freedom and any violent movements. We demand a thorough investigation of the incident, punishment for the perpetrators, and proper compensation for the victim's family and affected media personnel.”

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“The IFJ strongly condemns the tragic death of photojournalist Suresh Rajak while carrying out his duties. The recent trend in attacks, intimidation and threats to media workers in Nepal must cease, and the IFJ calls on the government to conduct a thorough investigation and take swift action to hold the perpetrators to account. The safety and security of journalists must not be compromised, and further measures to protect the welfare of working journalists must be enacted by the state, police, and local media.”

