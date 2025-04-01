Armenia: Operational highlights for 2024

We interacted with the families of people unaccounted for in relation to the conflict escalations. We have continued implementing the Accompaniment of the Families of Missing program launched in November 2022. The program has been carried out based on the needs assessment of the families whose loved ones went missing in connection with the conflict escalation in 2020.

In addition, we kept providing technical and material support, including forensic expertise, to public authorities and forensic facilities to enhance preparedness and response for preventing disappearances and maximizing identification of the dead in emergencies. We also worked to support the access to emergency healthcare in border communities by strengthening the knowledge of medical personnel and the material capacity of health centers.

We kept visiting those detained in connection with the conflict escalations, whose detention had been confirmed by the respective authorities. During our visits, we assessed the treatment of the detainees and the conditions of their detention, as well as facilitated the exchange of news with their families. With the consent of the detaining authorities, the family contact was maintained by means of Red Cross messages, phone calls, oral greetings and/or pre-recorded video messages.