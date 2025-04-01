Poppin: Fan-Powered Social Platform for P-Pop Is Launching Soon

Poppin

RODRIGUEZ, RIZAL, PHILIPPINES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The P-Pop revolution has a new digital home! Poppin, a fan-powered social platform dedicated to P-Pop, is officially launching on April 28, 2025. Created for passionate fans, Poppin reshapes how P-Pop enthusiasts engage with the industry.With P-Pop’s global rise, fans need a dedicated space to interact, share content, and celebrate their favorite artists. Poppin delivers just that with exciting features tailored to the P-Pop fandom.Key Features:Idol Profiles: Browse P-Pop idols and groups.Music Player: Stream P-Pop tracks via Spotify.News Hub: Stay updated with the latest P-Pop happenings.Calendar: Track concerts, fan meets, and album releases.Fan Fiction: Write and read user-generated stories.Community Engagement: Join discussions and connect with fellow fans.“While there are platforms for news and fan voting, none provide an all-in-one experience like Poppin. We’re not just another fan platform—we’re building a home where fans take the lead in amplifying P-Pop’s global reach,” said Liza Dumo, Founder of Poppin.Poppin is a free, fan-driven project, unaffiliated with any P-Pop idols, artists, or companies. Now in beta, Poppin offers early access ahead of its official launch. Fans who register before April 28, 2025, will receive an exclusive founding community badge. Sign up now at www.poppin.global.About PoppinPoppin is a fan-powered social platform dedicated to P-Pop. Discover music, stay updated, connect with fans, share art and fiction, and celebrate your favorites—all in one vibrant community, free forever.

