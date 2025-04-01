AXITAN ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GOOD GRAIN NETWORK AS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION PARTNER FOR INDIA, BANGLADESH & NEPAL

Axitan appoints Good Grain Network to open up India, Bangladesh and Nepal markets Axitan, the market leader in endolysin enzyme products to replace antibiotics in animal feed

COMER, GA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axitan, a leading biotech company focused on the development of endolysin enzyme products to replace antibiotics in animal feed, is pleased to announce the appointment of Good Grain Network, the Canadian headquartered animal feeds trading company, as its exclusive distribution partner of FORC3® and NMAN® to the India, Bangladesh and Nepal markets in South Asia.

Combined, the regions generate c. 7m tons of poultry meat and 100b eggs a year, India being the world’s 7th largest broiler producer and 3rd largest egg producer generating c. 5m tons of poultry meat and 75b eggs per annum.

Alfred Zimmerman, CEO of Axitan, said:

“The scale of the India, Bangladesh and Nepal markets, combined with growing consumer demand and increasing pressure to reduce antibiotic use, presents a compelling opportunity for our innovative, antibiotic-free, endolysin-based technology. With Good Grain Network’s strong local presence, deep market understanding, and proven commercial track record, Good Grain Network stands out as the ideal distribution partner to lead the introduction and expansion of our products into India, Bangladesh, and Nepal markets.”

Commenting on the ability to revolutionize animal nutrition with next-generation science, Dr. Shahed, Technical Director, Good Grain Network said:

"Axitan’s endolysin-based technology is a true game-changer - paving the way for next-generation, antibiotic-free animal feed solutions. Their FORC3® product is re-writing the rule book not just on how to control necrotic enteritis but on how to significantly enhance weight gain, improve livability, and optimize feed conversion ratios (FCR). We are proud to be the exclusive distributor of Axitan’s flagship products, FORC3® and NMAN®, in India, Bangladesh and Nepal."

Endolysins are enzymes with antimicrobial activity that is specific to the pathogen being targeted and form the core of Axitan’s formulated, performance improving, feed additive products. Axitan’s first feed additive in the market, FORC3®, targets Clostridium perfringens, the pathogen that causes necrotic enteritis in poultry. NMAN® is an easy-to-use nutrition and hydration supplement designed to give chicks the best start in life.

For sales enquiries in India, Bangladesh and Nepal, Good Grain Network can be reached by email at info@goodgrainnetwork.com or on +1 6474501443.

About Axitan

Axitan is the leading biotech company focused on the development, manufacture and sale of novel endolysins to target and neutralize pathogens impacting animal production & food safety. The endolysins form the core of Axitan’s formulated, performance improving, feed additive products. Through its technology platform, Axitan is building the next generation of feed additives for targeting tough pathogens, without antibiotics, its mission being to facilitate the full and safe removal of antibiotics in animal production through endolysin based solutions. Axitan’s operations are located in the US and UK. For further information on the Company and its products, please visit www.axitan.com.

