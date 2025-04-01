Natural Gelling Agents Market to Surge to USD 7.7 Billion by 2035 with a 6.8% CAGR, States Fact.MR

The natural gelling agents market grows as clean labels drive plant-based innovation, sustainable sourcing, and applications beyond the food industry.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global natural gelling agents market was valued at USD 3,740 million in 2024 and has been projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.8% to end up at USD 7,724 million by 2035.With the global inclination towards clean label products and plant-based alternatives, the natural gelling agents market is currently witnessing unprecedented growth. Facing all this new demand industry players are quickly broadening their portfolios, focusing on sustainable sourcing and higher functionality for a variety of applications.This evolution is coupled with shifting consumer preferences which favor transparency, health consciousness and environmental sustainability. Innovative extraction techniques and new formulations that preserve the sensory attributes of traditional products while satisfying clean label demands are manufacturers’ responses. New products are emerging, fueled by the increasing popularity of alternative protein sources, and formulators are looking for natural gelling solutions for next-generation plant-based foods.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7141 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe natural gelling agents market is projected to grow at 8% CAGR and reach USD 7,724 million by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 3,723 million between 2025 to 2035North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 3% in 2035North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1,371 million“Consumer demand for clean-label products, plant-based alternatives, sustainability concerns, rising health consciousness, expanding applications across industries, and stringent regulations against synthetic additives are propelling the natural gelling agents market forward.” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Natural Gelling Agents Market:Archer Daniels Midland Company; B&V SRL; Agro Gums; Cp Kelco; Dangshan Haisheng Pectin Co., Ltd; Gelita A G; Hindustan Gums & Chemicals Ltd.; Ingredion Incorporated; Naturex; Opal Biotech; Tate & Lyle; Other key players.Market DevelopmentGrowth in the natural gelling agents industry due to formation of strategic partnerships between the ingredient suppliers and the food manufacturers to develop solutions bespoke to applications. Recent advancements in extraction technology have dramatically improved extractive yield and functional properties, creating a natural alternative to synthetic that is increasingly cost-competitive. In the Asia Pacific region, the innovation in the field is rampant owing to heavy investments in research facilities of marine-derived and fruit-based gelling agents.Companies are actively diversifying into new application sectors such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and personal care items. Deregulatory initiatives in various nations are unifying things together, eliminating entry criteria for global market penetration and ensuring easier assimilation across different sectors. Many brands are focusing on sustainability initiatives by applying circular economy principles to their entire supply chain.In November 2024, Tate & Lyle finalized the acquisition of CP Kelco, strengthening its position as a world leader in specialty food and beverage solutions. This merger will help address growing consumer demand for healthier, tastier, and more sustainable food and beverages across the globe.Natural Gelling Agents Industry News:In November 2025, Tate & Lyle has recently launched a portfolio of sweetener and stabilizer solutions specifically developed for the Middle East, focusing on enhancing flavor, texture, and nutrition. The main products include EUOLIGOFOS, which is a non-GMO dietary fiber, and TASTEVAM, a stevia-derived sweetener. These solutions help with sugar reduction and healthier formulation to satisfy the growing needs of the region for better food and beverage products.In Septwmber 2024, Ingredion has introduced FIBERTEXCF 500 and FIBERTEXCF 100 to the APAC market as multi-benefit citrus fibers that enhance texturizing properties while featuring a clean label. These fibers, minimally processed and upcycled, replace traditional additives, supporting consumer demand for natural ingredients and promising to support improved texture and stability in a variety of applications that can help manufacturers create appealing, clean-label products.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7141 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the natural gelling agents market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Type (Agar-Agar, Carrageenan, Pectin, Gelatin,Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Alginate, Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum, Konjac Gum, Others ), Source (Seaweed, Plant, Animal, Microbial), Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Industrial Applications), across major regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global smart release fertilizers market was valued at USD 3,145 million in 2024 and has been forecast to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.0% to end up at USD 5,375 million by 2035.The global carbon capture chemicals market was valued at USD 1,462 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 12.5% to end up at USD 5,341 million by 2035.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 