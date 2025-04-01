Doing Digital Forum 2025: Yerevan Hosts a Global Dialogue on Smart Economies and the Future of Money

Doing Digital Forum 2025, Future of Money:Economic Impact DDF25 Keynote Speakers Lineup DDF25, Digital Money and Smart Economies

Doing Digital Forum 2025 will explore the increasing role of digital currencies, and disruptive influence of blockchain and AI-driven technologies on economy.

DDF 25 will delve into how money is evolving and how financial systems are adapting to technological advancements. ” — Tatevik Simonyan, Founder Doing Digital Forum

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reflecting its growing commitment to innovation and technological advancement, Armenia has made significant strides in the global digital economy. In the 2024 Global Innovation Index, the country advanced nine spots to rank 63rd out of 133 nations, reinforcing its innovation capabilities and infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank’s April 2024 report on Digital Entrepreneurship Systems ranks Armenia 58th globally, ahead of several regional peers, underscoring its potential in digitalization and entrepreneurship. These advancements align with broader global trends, where the tokenization of real-world assets and the institutional adoption of digital finance are reshaping financial ecosystems.Aligned with above-mentioned trends, Armenia is advancing its digital assets ecosystem through regulatory and infrastructural developments. The Digital Assets in Central Asia and the Caucasus report highlights the country’s growing cryptocurrency adoption, the presence of major global exchanges, and an expanding crypto ATM network. Key initiatives, including the RA Central Bank’s draft Law “On Crypto Assets,” bank authorization for crypto transactions, and mandatory non-cash trading, reflect Armenia’s strategic vision for a regulated digital finance sector. Additionally, the State Revenue Committee is implementing a crypto monitoring system, while the National Polytechnic University of Armenia launched the world’s first bachelor’s degree in “Blockchain and Web3 Technologies.”As these developments reshape the country's financial ecosystem, the need for dialogue, expertise, and forward-thinking policy has never been more critical. On April 3, 2025, Yerevan will once again host the annual Doing Digital Forum (DDF). Now in its third edition, DDF 25, themed "The Future of Money: Economic Impact," will explore the rapid evolution of financial systems, the increasing role of digital currencies, and the disruptive influence of blockchain and AI-driven technologies. World-renowned Amazon joins the Forum as the Technology Partner for the forum. By bringing together global experts, industry leaders, and policymakers, DDF 2025 will facilitate high-level discussions on the evolution of financial ecosystems.Tatevik Simonyan, Founder of Doing Digital Forum, reaffirms: “Forum’s mission remains steadfast: to educate and prepare the public for these transformative changes” and adds: “Technologies are reshaping economies and financial landscapes worldwide. In response to these global shifts, DDF 25 will delve into how money is evolving and how financial systems are adapting to technological advancements.”This year’s event, as usual, features an outstanding lineup of international and local speakers. The keynote speaker, Gerd Leonhard, is one of the world’s leading futurists, known for his expertise in digital transformation, AI, and finance. His best-selling book, Technology vs. Humanity, has influenced global discussions on digital ethics and the future of financial systems.Apricot Capital returns as the Forum’s Investment Partner for the third consecutive year. Vardan Amaryan, Founder of Apricot Capital: "Apricot Capital is proud to have been the investment partner of the DDF since its inception. ‘The Future of Money' is a timely and important topic, and we believe it will lead to engaging discussions giving us the opportunity to contribute our expertise as an ecosystem of leading investment companies operating in Armenia, Dubai, and Hong Kong."The forum will also feature distinguished speakers, including Henri Arslanian, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Nine Blocks Capital Management; Matias Undurraga Breitling, Enterprise Technologist at Amazon; Andrew Truong, Head of Digital, Strategy, and PxD Practice for Visa CEMEA; Nanna Skau, UN WFP Representative and Country Director; Gerry Afentakis, Managing Director, Europe at Zodia Custody; Martin Galstyan, Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia; Armen Nurbekyan, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia; Shant Kassardjian, Cyber Security Director of the Information Systems Agency of Armenia; Ofelya Aghakaryan, Senior Executive Officer at Apricot Capital DIFC Limited; Samee Zafar, CEO at Edgar, Dunn & Company, Vakhtang Abrahamayn, Fastex CEO; Vahan Vardanyan, Member of the board of directors Fast Bank, among others.The Doing Digital Forum is organized by SPRING PR. Amazon Web Services is the Technology Partner, while Visa returns as the Innovation Partner for the third consecutive year. Apricot Capital remains the Investment Partner, with Fastex joining as the Blockchain Partner. As in DDF24, Arca continues as the National Partner, and Fast Bank joins as the Financial Partner for this year’s forum.Since 2023, the forum has hosted over 40 prominent speakers and more than 2,000 participants from Armenia, Georgia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the UAE, Germany, Australia, and CIS countries.

Doing Digital Forum 2025

