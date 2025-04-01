Submit Release
DOJ launches Anticompetitive Regulations Task Force 

The Department of Justice March 27 announced it is launching an Anticompetitive Regulations Task Force to advocate for “the elimination of anticompetitive state and federal laws and regulations that undermine free market competition.” The DOJ said its Antitrust Division is seeking public comments until May 26 on laws and regulations considered to be the most significant barriers to competition in markets such as health care, housing, transportation, food and agriculture, and energy. 

