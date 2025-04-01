All Sports Television Network Partners with Clickvizion

Sports Without Borders Monitizing Television Like Digital

Strategic partnership brings advanced interactive advertising technology to sports content on TV and in stadiums

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Clickvizion, Inc. (CLICKVIZION), a leading developer of advanced advertising technology. Under this agreement, CLICKVIZION will integrate its cutting-edge advertising platform into ALL SPORTS’ sports-related entertainment content and advertisements.

“Our collaboration with Clickvizion opens exciting new possibilities for both of our organizations,” stated Roger Neal Smith, President of All Sports Television Network. “At ALL SPORTS, we are committed to leveraging innovative technology to enhance the television viewing experience. This partnership will revolutionize how audiences engage with sports, entertainment, and advertising.”

“As interactive television software developers, Clickvizion looks forward to collaborating with ALL SPORTS, innovators in sports content creation and distribution,” said Greg Johnson, Chief Executive at Clickvizion. “We are working to close the retail attribution loop, which helps brands assess the value of their marketing campaigns and track their advertising return on investment.”

The initial phase of this partnership will focus on integrating CLICKVIZION’s advanced advertising platform into ALL SPORTS content across television screens (the first screen) and within stadiums and entertainment venues broadcasting ALL SPORTS programming.

ABOUT CLICKVIZION

Based in Southwest Ohio, Clickvizion is a software development company specializing in interactive advertising and consumer engagement solutions. The company’s technology allows viewers to interact with content on televisions in their homes and public venues, transforming passive viewing into an immersive experience. Clickvizion’s advertising solutions provide brands and retailers with measurable engagement, including cost-per-click (CPC) and cost-per-action (CPA) attribution.

Clickvizion is also at the forefront of NEXTGEN TV’s ATSC 3.0 Interactive Broadcast Standard, developing applications for RUN3TV, a platform that enables broadcasters to create interactive experiences for local news, sports, and entertainment. For more information, visit Clickvizion at www.clickvizion.com.

