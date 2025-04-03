BRS Battery Launches North America-Wide Dealer Program to Power Local Shops

Andy Mainville, President of BRS Battery, stands beside his Polaris snowmobile, showcasing the BRS Super Battery lineup—trusted by powersports dealers and local shops across North America.

BRS Battery’s new dealer program connects independent shops with super charged batteries and fuel pumps built for powersports, DIY, and equipment pros.

Independent shops are the heartbeat of their communities. Our dealer program is about giving them great products, real support, and the tools to grow.” — Andy Mainville, President & CEO, BRS Battery

CHELMSFORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BRS Battery, a Canadian leader in premium battery and power products since 2003, has launched a new Dealer Program designed to support the small engine repair shops, powersports dealers, and local hardware centers that keep communities running.The initiative offers qualified local businesses across North America access to exclusive dealer pricing, fast-moving inventory, and responsive bilingual support—all with no minimum order requirement and no contracts. BRS Battery is positioning this program as a way to help independent shops thrive in an increasingly competitive market.“Independent shops are the heartbeat of their communities,” said Andy Mainville, President & CEO of BRS Battery. “These are the businesses that fix your snowmobile or ATV before a weekend ride, that keep farm equipment running, and that know every customer by name. Our dealer program is about standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them—giving them great products, real support, and the tools to grow.”With a customer base that increasingly prefers to shop local, BRS Battery Ltd has seen a steady rise in requests asking where to find its high-performance products in-store—especially its category-leading Super Charged AGM BRS Super Battery , the first of its kind available to everyday consumers. This new dealer network helps meet that demand.Current BRS Battery dealers include a growing list of trusted local shops across Canada and the U.S.—from marine and small engine service pros in Ontario, to rural building centers in Alberta, and off-road specialists in Virginia and Oklahoma. The brand’s products are a strong fit for shops serving powersports, small engine repair, lawn and garden, agriculture, off-grid, and seasonal equipment needs.Key dealer benefits include:• No minimum order requirement• No contracts — full flexibility• Exclusive wholesale pricing• Fast order processing with same-day shipping (Mon–Fri)• Protected territory opportunities• All online ordering through the Dealer Portal• Technical support and hassle-free warranty handling• Free marketing materials and product signage• Dealer features via BRS Battery’s Facebook page (11,000+ followers)• Online training & demo videos to assist with product knowledge• Ongoing product innovation — new SKUs added to Dealer Portal regularly• Custom orders available for select products not listed in the portalBRS Battery invites eligible businesses to apply now at:With over two decades of experience and a reputation for performance and integrity, BRS Battery continues to invest in its partners by making it easier for local businesses to stock dependable, high-performance batteries and fuel transfer pumps—without corporate red tape.About BRS Battery LtdFounded in 2003 and based in Chelmsford, Ontario, BRS Battery is a Canadian-owned brand of high-performance AGM and lithium batteries, fuel transfer pumps, battery chargers, and accessories. The company supports individual consumers, commercial operators, and independent dealers across North America. Known for durable products and customer-first service, BRS Battery helps keep you powered.

The BRS Super Battery – High-Performance, Supercharged Power for ATVs, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, UTVs & Jet Skis

