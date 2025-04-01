Theatre33 Set to Represent Washington State with Critically Acclaimed ‘Constellations’ at AACT National Festival

WA Bellevue's Community Theatre: Theatre33

Bellevue’s Theatre33 heads to the AACT National Festival to represent Washington State with their award-winning production of Constellations.

Representing Washington State is an immense honor—We look forward to showcasing the emotional power and artistic ambition that define our local theatre community.” — Marianna Chebotaryova

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The stars have aligned—literally—for Theatre33 , Washington’s boldest and brightest independent theatre company. After dazzling audiences and judges at the state and regional levels, the troupe is heading to the AACT National Theatre Festival this June in Des Moines, Iowa, to present their critically acclaimed production of Constellations by Nick Payne.Starring Christophe Peyras and Era Pogosova, Constellations explores love, time, and infinite possibilities across a universe of parallel moments. With a script that bends the rules of physics and a performance that breaks hearts and expectations, this production has proven itself unstoppable—just like the gravity between its two characters.“Representing Washington State is an immense honor,” says the director and company co-founder Marianna Chebotaryova. “We look forward to showcasing the emotional power and artistic ambition that define our local theatre community.”Theatre33 is no stranger to ambitious work, but Constellations has been a standout journey—even by their standards. After taking top honors at the Washington state festival, they moved on to the regional competition, where they once again stole the spotlight. With just two actors, minimal set, and maximum emotional gravity, the production stood out in a field of high-caliber contenders.The AACTFest National Festival, hosted by the American Association of Community Theatre, brings together the country’s best community theatre productions for a week of performance, professional development, and celebration. Theatre33 will perform among a select group of national finalists, representing not only the state of Washington but a growing wave of intimate, actor-driven storytelling on the American stage.And while the production may be headed for Iowa, the countdown is already on back home in Bellevue. Theatre33 is actively fundraising to help cover travel and production costs, inviting fans and supporters to be part of this incredible journey.About Theatre33Theatre33 is a multilingual non-proﬁt community teaching theater, the only independent theater in Bellevue. Our mission is to provide quality live productions and education to audiences of all ages through the power of storytelling. We offer a unique platform for transplanted immigrants and next generation Americans to retain and maintain a connection to history, literature, and language. We share our rich cultural heritage with the community and serve as a cultural hub that unites diverse cultures and ages through the love of dramatic arts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.