XMPro and Dell Technologies Showcase Collaborative AI Agent Teams for Industrial Operations at Hannover Messe 2025

XMPro and Dell showcase collaborative AI agent teams that solve critical industrial challenges at Hannover Messe 2025

What makes our approach unique is how our specialized agents collaborate like human experts, sharing insights and coordinating actions to create a trusted system for critical industrial settings.” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk - CEO, XMPro

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro announced today that it is showcasing its Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) and Agent Platform EXperience (APEX) at Hannover Messe 2025, demonstrating how industrial organizations can deploy collaborative AI agent teams without extensive IT resources or on-site expertise.XMPro's industrial Agentic AI solution is currently featured at Dell Technologies' booth (Hall 15, Booth C52) through April 4, 2025, as part of an integrated demonstration with Dell NativeEdge, HiveMQ, and other technology partners.The showcase addresses three critical challenges facing industrial operations today:• Growing Technical Complexity: Modern equipment that demands deeper technical understanding, systems generating overwhelming amounts of data, and interconnected processes creating complex decision scenarios.•Knowledge Exodus: Experienced operators retiring faster than they can be replaced, critical operational knowledge being lost, and training programs struggling to keep pace with technology changes.•Operational Pressures: Teams needing to maintain peak performance with fewer staff, rising energy and resource costs, and increasingly stringent environmental and safety regulations.XMPro's MAGS framework enables teams of AI agents to tackle these challenges by continuously observing operational data, reflecting on patterns, planning responses, and taking action to optimize industrial processes."Industrial operations face unprecedented challenges today with growing technical complexity, knowledge loss through retirement, and mounting operational pressures," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "Our collaborative AI agent teams, running on Dell NativeEdge with data supplied by HiveMQ, allow manufacturing companies to solve complex operational problems without requiring data science expertise or extensive IT infrastructure. Visitors to our demonstration are seeing firsthand how these agent teams work together like virtual experts."The demonstration shows how Dell NativeEdge simplifies the deployment and scaling of XMPro's AI-powered digital twin applications through secure orchestration with HiveMQ's messaging platform. This integration creates a comprehensive solution connecting live factory data with digital models to enable real-time, AI-driven insights and actions.Visitors to the booth can observe the practical capabilities of XMPro's MAGS framework, which enables three distinct types of AI agents:•Content Agents serve as knowledge specialists that gather, analyze, and produce information to support decision-making and knowledge management. These agents excel at creating reports, maintaining documentation, and ensuring compliance. Examples include Research Specialists, Content Creators, and Content Curators.•Decision Agents form the strategic core of operations, continuously analyzing data, evaluating options, and making informed decisions based on operational goals and constraints. These agents observe, reflect, plan, and act to optimize processes. Examples include Quality Engineers, Work Planners, and Operations Managers.•Assistant Agents function as virtual industrial advisors, providing expert guidance through conversation. They combine domain knowledge with AI to deliver immediate answers to operational questions and guide users through complex procedures. Examples include Subject Matter Experts, Query Assistants, and "Over The Shoulder" Advisors.These agents work together in coordinated teams that communicate through standardized protocols, allowing them to collectively solve complex industrial challenges that no single agent could address alone.A key differentiator of the XMPro approach is its built-in governance framework with clear separation between decision-making and execution. This architectural choice ensures safety in high-risk industrial settings while still enabling advanced capabilities.XMPro's APEX platform provides the infrastructure to manage these AI agent teams throughout their lifecycle, offering:•Parametric control that allows subject matter experts to configure agent behavior without coding•Continuous operation with 24/7 monitoring of industrial processes•Comprehensive governance through established "Rules of Engagement"•Built-in audit trails for all agent decisions and actions•Secure deployment across edge, cloud, and hybrid environments"What makes our approach different is how these specialized agents work together as a cohesive team," added van Schalkwyk. "Just as human experts collaborate to solve complex problems, our AI agents share insights and coordinate actions, creating a system that can be trusted in critical industrial environments."The technology is being demonstrated at Dell Technologies' booth (Hall 15, Booth C52) at Hannover Messe through April 4, 2025. For more information about XMPro's collaborative AI agent teams for industrial operations, visit www.xmpro.com About XMProXMPro provides an industrial Agentic AI platform that enables organizations to deploy collaborative AI agent teams at scale. XMPro's Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework and Agent Platform EXperience (APEX) help asset-intensive industries transform operations through AI-driven digital twins where teams of specialized agents work together to optimize processes, predict failures, and automate decision-making.

