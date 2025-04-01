UPDATE Berlin Barracks/Runaway Juvenile

Update- Jadhyn has been located safe. This issue is resolved.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

RUNAWAY JUVENILE

CASE#: 25A3002108

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/31/2025 at 0928 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

JUVENILE: Jadhyn Walls

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a runaway juvenile. It was reported Jadhyn Walls (17) left her residence located in Waterbury, VT on 03/30/2025, at approximately 7:50pm. Jadhyn told family members she would return later that evening. As of 03/31/2025, Jadhyn has not returned home and contact with Jadhyn has been unsuccessful.

Jadhyn is described as 5'6" with medium length brown hair, approximately 135lb, green eyes. Possibly in possession of a Boston Red Sox henley style shirt. A photo of Jadhyn is attached to this press release.

Vermont State Police would like to remind the public it is a criminal violation to knowingly harbor a runaway juvenile.

The State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Jadhyn. Anyone with information as to Jadhyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. Tips can be anonymously reported at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit