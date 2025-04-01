Personal Injury Attorney Michael Colbach Celebrates 20th Year as Title Sponsor Of The Bicycle Attorney Cycling Team

Mike, BicycleAttorney.com and team Casa Girasoles explore Peru riding over 40 miles at over 10,000 feet of elevation Mike, members of the BicycleAttorney.com and Casa Girasoles cycling teams explore Peru alongside sheep Mike Colbach's ongoing support for Oregon Bike Racing and years of supporting Alpenrose Velodrome and other cycling events throughout Oregon

A collaboration and ongoing commitment to making a positive impact through cycling.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Colbach is deeply rooted in Oregon, growing up in West Linn and graduating from Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland. In 1996, while serving as a Deputy District Attorney for Multnomah County wanting more miles than his bicycle commutes into Portland for work, Mike started racing cyclocross and stage races with the cycling team Presto Velo. Trying cases as DA and bicycle racing soon were his focus in life training 30 hours a week and riding many thousands of miles each year.When Michael Colbach started his personal injury law practice he quickly started receiving calls from cyclists and his law practice evolved with Mike as a specialist in bike law. In 2005 Mike became the title sponsor for the team he used to race with. BicycleAttorney.com / Presto Velo cycling team is one of Oregon's oldest, continuously operating cycling teams. The Bicycle Attorney team and Mike share an ongoing commitment to making a positive impact through cycling. The team members take on all kinds of bike related causes every year. In 2018 BicycleAttorney.com were the third highest team fundraiser for the American Lung Association Reach The Beach Oregon. Mike's support of Oregon cycling doesn't stop with the bike team . Mike has been an ongoing contributing supporter of Oregon Bicycle Racing Association (OBRA), the now defunct Alpenrose Velodrome, among the key sponsors who brought professional cyclocross racing to Portland in 2008 and 2009 for the US Gran Prix of Cyclocross the Stanley Cup. In 2021 Mike donated his Colnago Prestige Carbon Cyclocross bike to PDX Cycling Worlds to help support their efforts to bring road cycling world championships to the Portland, Oregon region. Currently, Mike is proud to be an ongoing contributing partner to Race Monday Nights, a weekly bicycle race series held at Portland International Raceway on the car free raceway, offering a great environment for early season training and excellent opportunity for new and young participants in Oregon bike racing.One of Mike's favorite collaborations with the Bicycle Attorney team is their work with the Peru Orphanages Casa Girasoles and Health Bridges International (HBI). Mike and team members started the work on this collaboration back in 2022 when Mike purchased over 25 new Specialized bikes for the boys to race and ride and sent members of the team to Peru for a month to ride and teach mechanic and bike fitting skills to the boys as well as teaching them bicycle racing tactics on their daily rides.The Casa Girasoles bike team grew and each Casa Girasoles home had boys riding on the bike team. The boys on the Casa Girasoles started having immediate success in their bike racing endeavors on the bicycles that Mike had purchased for them. In 2024 Mike sent $75,000, which covered most of the operating costs for one of the orphanages in Peru for a year. In November 2024 Mike and ten of the BicycleAttorney.com team riders headed to Peru for a cycling gravel camp he helped sponsor where they could connect with the orphans at Casa Girasoles and got the chance to ride hundreds of kilometers on quiet gravel roads and trails taking in the incredible scenery, visited archaeological sites, and enjoyed time connecting with friends at Casa Girasoles.In early 2025 one of the boys won (Edwin at only 15 years of age) a pro open MTB XC race (February 22, 2025) and another of the Casa Girasoles cycling team boys came in 4th on the bikes that Mike had bought for them and delivered in 2022! Mike is sponsoring the two boys' bike racing in 2025. Mike and the Bicycle Attorney team hope that the boys will be able to race Pro or even represent Peru on their national team. The long term goal is to get one or more of the boys representing Peru at the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima. After Edwin won another XCO race, Mike is now working with Specialized to get Edwin an even better and faster bike for his 2025 racing."Thanks to a scholarship from BicycleAttorney.com, a Portland, Oregon-based organization, these young athletes are discovering their love for cycling and unlocking opportunities that could change their lives forever. The cycling program at Casa Girasoles is more than just a sports initiative. It’s a pathway to hope, a testament to resilience, and a celebration of camaraderie. With the financial support from BicycleAttorney, the team has been able to participate in races across the Cusco region, showcasing their talents and proving that success is within reach, no matter where you come from. Through cycling the boys discover that hard work pays off, they can overcome obstacles, and they can achieve greatness—both on and off the bike. " - HBI International.Through the work of Dr. Wayne Centrone of HBI and a few members of the BicycleAttorney.com and a lot of collaboration with even more individuals, HBI has put together a Gravel Camp in Peru where people can ride with the kids from the Casa Girasoles orphanages, train at altitude with breathtaking views and hit Machu Picchu as a side trip. Mike and the group he went with to the Gravel Camp in 2024 encourage others to go on this life changing experience. HBI will be running an Adventure Running Camp as well as the Gravel Cycling Camp.The Camps are a great way for HBI to raise money while providing guests the trip of a lifetime. Gravel Cycling Adventure 2025 Sacred Valley of Cusco November 2-8, 2025, reserve your spot now.

