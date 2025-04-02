ELEVATE Pre-Launch event in Zurich: Night of Innovation and Networking for Entrepreneurs from all walks of life

Craig Shah - ELEVATE Founder Andrea Betschart - ELEVATE Ambassador Zurich Chapter

Exclusive networking event in Zurich unites top investors, entrepreneurs & industry leaders for high-impact collaborations & game-changing insights.

Thrilled to welcome visionary minds to ELEVATE! Zurich, a hub of innovation, sets the stage for an evening of inspiration, collaboration, and growth.” — Craig Shah

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown has begun for one of Zurich’s most highly anticipated business gatherings!The ELEVATE Pre-Launch Event is set to take place on April 14, 2025, at 6:00 PM, bringing together nearly 100 high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), family offices, investors, and founders for an evening of exclusive insights, high-impact collaborations, and unparalleled networking opportunities.Held at one of Zurich’s premier locations, this invite-only event promises a dynamic lineup of visionary speakers, thought-provoking discussions, and game-changing business opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to connect with key industry leaders, explore investment opportunities, and gain insights into cutting-edge innovations shaping the future.Event Highlights:Exclusive Speakers: Gain firsthand knowledge from industry experts and thought leaders.Strategic Networking: Engage with a curated audience of elite investors, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers.High-Impact Collaborations: Forge powerful partnerships that drive success.Premier Venue in Zurich: Experience a sophisticated setting designed to inspire meaningful connections.🔗 Reserve Your FREE Spot Today: evokemedia.io/zurich-prelaunch⚠ Limited availability! Spots are filling up fast—secure your place now!With an overwhelming response and registrations nearing full capacity, this event is on track to be a transformational experience for Zurich’s entrepreneur and investor community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.